Alpine's Reborn A110 Fully Revealed, It's The French Answer To The 718 And 4C

Alpine
, the French brand owned by Renault
, has come back to life, and it has also brought back the A110
.
Fortunately, the carmaker from the Hexagon has created something more than a retro-styled car, and the result is astounding. The company promises a single thing about this car, that it will deliver driving pleasure. That is a bold declaration to make, but all of the figures are there to guarantee that the Alpine has a shot of respecting that promise.
First of all, the Alpine A110
has a curb weight, excluding options, of just 1,080 kilograms. The car has 44% of its weight on the front axle, while the rear gets the remaining 56%. The fuel tank is placed behind the front axle, while the engine is mid-mounted, in front of the rear wheels.
Secondly, the A110 gets an all-new 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that was developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and then refined by RenaultSport. It comes with a peak output of 252 HP
, while peak torque is 320 Nm. That means it has a 233 HP-per-tonne power ratio.
The resources are handled by a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, which feeds the rear wheels. A manual transmission is not offered, so this will have to do for any Alpine A110 customer. The same happens for Alfa Romeo’s 4C
, one of the competitors of this model.
The Porsche 718
can be ordered with a choice of manual or dual-clutch gearbox. While some might say that the Alpine A110 does not compete with Porsche’s 718, we think it is priced close enough to do it, and that can be said about the 4C as well, which has spent too much time "alone" in this part of the niche.
If you want a perspective on things, the A110 can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds, and it can keep going until 250 km/h (155 mph), where an electronic limiter stops people from driving faster.
We must also note the front and rear wishbone suspension, along with 320-milimeter front and rear brake discs, which are a proper size for a car this small.
Other premieres include a Brembo-developed set of all-aluminum calipers, a world-first integrated parking brake actuator, one-piece Sabelt seats, and forged aluminum wheels from Fuchs. The Alpine A110 has the lowest drag in its segment, and its clever aero bits eliminate the need of a rear spoiler.
Renault was kind enough to fit the Alpine A110 with two luggage compartments. The one in the front offers 96 liters, while the one in the back offers 100 liters. Deliveries in Europe will begin in late 2017, while other markets get the A110 in 2018.
The A110 Premiere Edition’ price starts at EUR 58,500 in France, including VAT, but the rest of the versions will have a lower price, which has not been mentioned in the press release or any communication from the French group. Only 1,955 Premiere Edition cars will be made, and that number comes from the year when the Alpine brand was launched.