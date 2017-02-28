Rinspeed Reveals Oasis Concept, It's As Crazy As They Get

Rinspeed
has published a few new photos of its latest concep
t, an eccentric urban car with a few unusual features that will be publicly unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
.
They called it the Oasis Concept
, and it is an electric vehicle with autonomous drive technology. The description above is an understatement of what the Oasis is, because the vehicle is something that you do not see every day.
The feature that you will not encounter in any other car is the layer of soil placed under the windshield, which allows the owner to grow plants on it.
Because the Oasis drives itself
, the two occupants will not be bothered by the fact that the windshield could be affected by humidity from the plants. Instead of a head-up display, the windshield of this concept vehicle can be turned into a TV, which is something that is done to help the occupants relax on their trips.
Rinspeed has also equipped the Oasis with a "micro-delivery box," which can be cooled or heated to maintain the freshness of the packages that can be placed inside.
You could keep your ice cream fresh in there, but you can also get pizza or some takeaway food back home and still have it warm when you arrive.
If the occupants do not want to carry hot or cold things in the box, it can house a power bank from EVA Fahrezeugtechnik, which would be employed to increase the range of the vehicle.
Rinspeed has imagined this concept to have multiple uses, and it even integrates a digital access system from Huf to allow multiple people to share
a car like this without meeting to hand over the keys.
The specialists at SAP have employed a system to help the users personalize their experience with user profiles, which change when a different user is onboard to allow a custom ambiance inside. Harman Kardon’s 24-channel audio system helps set the mood, and the two seats can be turned into luxury recliners with a touch of a button.
In spite of the fact that this vehicle is designed for autonomous operation
, it does have a foldable steering wheel from ZF, which can be turned into a keyboard or a work surface.
The vehicle can be driven, but why would you bother driving in the city when you could watch a movie? It even integrates Skype video telephony with live translation, along with the Office productivity software.