autoevolution

Abarth Debuts 595 Pista At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
2 Mar 2017, 9:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What Shelby is to the Cobra, Abarth is to Fiat. In keeping with its tradition to make Fiats faster and nicer to drive, Abarth has three new models to showcase at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The first of the lot, and arguably the most interesting, is the 595 Pista. Italian for ‘track,’ Pista is the sort of word that suggests this Abarth is something real special. And it is. For track junkies, a telemetry system is integrated into the touchscreen-based infotainment system. A GPS tracking feature is included, which is meant to help the driver get faster around a course.

Somewhat curious for a track-focused Abarth, the infotainment system is paired to a Premium Beats sound system with six speakers and a subwoofer. What’s more, the 595 Pista can be had with a fabric top and an Esseesse Sporty Sequential transmission. Under the hood, the name of the game is 1.4 liters, turbo, 160 PS, and 230 Nm. As for the cherry on top, that would be a Koni rear suspension augmented by Frequency Selective Damping shocks.

Abarth will use the 87th edition of the Geneva Motor Show to launch a second 500-based pocket rocket. Christened 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition and inspired by Yamaha XSR 900 motorbike, this land missile is exclusively available in Pista Grey body color, lots of carbon fiber, and a 165 PS engine.

Last, but certainly not least, the Abarth 124 Spider can now be had in Scorpione guise, which the automaker says its credo is “the essence of unadulterated driving pleasure.” Characterized by black microfiber and leather seats, the show car is finished in San Marino 1972 Black. There’s also a Turini 1975 White exterior color available for the sleek body of the Fiata 124 Spider.

To make the best out of the 1.4-liter turbo four-pot, a Record Monza dual-mode exhaust system is standard. Coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, the 170 PS and 250 Nm powerplant can thrust the Italian roadster with Japanese origins to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds. In other words, it’s 0.5 clicks quicker than the Mazda MX-5 2.0 SkyActiv-G.
Abarth 595 Pista Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Abarth 124 Spider Scorpione Fiat Abarth 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FIAT Testdrives:

2016 Fiat 500X64
2015 Fiat 500C Abarth63
Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati78
Abarth 50062
FIAT Bravo 59