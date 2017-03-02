Abarth Debuts 595 Pista At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

What Shelby
is to the Cobra, Abarth is to Fiat
. In keeping with its tradition to make Fiats faster and nicer to drive, Abarth has three new models to showcase at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The first of the lot, and arguably the most interesting, is the 595 Pista. Italian for ‘track,’ Pista is the sort of word that suggests this Abarth is something real special. And it is. For track junkies, a telemetry system
is integrated into the touchscreen-based infotainment system. A GPS tracking feature is included, which is meant to help the driver get faster around a course.
Somewhat curious for a track-focused Abarth
, the infotainment system is paired to a Premium Beats sound system with six speakers and a subwoofer. What’s more, the 595 Pista can be had with a fabric top and an Esseesse Sporty Sequential transmission. Under the hood, the name of the game is 1.4 liters, turbo, 160 PS, and 230 Nm. As for the cherry on top, that would be a Koni rear suspension augmented by Frequency Selective Damping shocks.
Abarth will use the 87th edition of the Geneva Motor Show to launch a second 500-
based pocket rocket. Christened 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition and inspired by Yamaha XSR 900 motorbike, this land missile is exclusively available in Pista Grey body color, lots of carbon fiber, and a 165 PS engine.
Last, but certainly not least, the Abarth 124 Spider
can now be had in Scorpione guise, which the automaker says its credo is “the essence of unadulterated driving pleasure.”
Characterized by black microfiber and leather seats, the show car is finished in San Marino 1972 Black. There’s also a Turini 1975 White exterior color available for the sleek body of the
Fiata
124 Spider.
To make the best out of the 1.4-liter turbo four-pot, a Record Monza dual-mode exhaust system is standard. Coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, the 170 PS and 250 Nm powerplant can thrust the Italian roadster with Japanese origins to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds. In other words, it’s 0.5 clicks quicker than the Mazda MX-5
2.0 SkyActiv-G.