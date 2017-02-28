Indian Motorcycle Adds New 2017 Riding Jackets For The EMEA Market

The new riding season is here and how to start it better than with some new riding gear, if not a new motorcycle. On this occasion, Indian
decided it’s time for a new jacket to be released on the EMEA market. In fact, it has four of them.
Out of the four new additions, the Frontier Jacket is the coolest one to stick with. And that’s not just because it comes with standard CE armor in the shoulders and elbows, but because it also looks incredibly good.
Visually, it distinguishes through a very simple and retro design, with a quilted pattern across the shoulders and the contrasting brown suede collar. The outer material is also water resistant and made from a micro fiber with brushed cotton effect.
Vent zips are hidden away, and there’s an inner quilted liner that can be removed on warmer days. The jacket is offered in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.
Next in line is the Oscar Jacket, which is a shirt-style one that is made from waxed cotton and also features a quilted lining. A bold black and white Indian logo is embroidered on the back,
The Oscar Jacket also comes with a snap down button on the collar to ensure it stays in place during rides. The model is offered in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.
The other two pay homage to the past. The Scout
Jacket has exactly the same tank logo that’s featured on the bike and is embroidered on the back. The 1901 jacket also displays a retro red and cream logo across the chest and a subtle one on the rear just under the collar.
Retro race stripes down the sleeves further give the two a racing look to tie in with Indian’s return to the American Flat Track this year. Both jackets can be had in sizes from S to 5XL.
Pricing for each model wasn’t revealed as it will differ from country to country, so it’s best to pay your dealership a visit and see for how much they go.