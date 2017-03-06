Icon TiMax Gear Comes Back For 2017

autoevolution

I must say that one of the coolest looking motorcycle protective garments I saw was the Icon TiMax series. The idea of mixing leather and textile with soft padded panels and titanium exterior plates makes you look like some sort of Mad Max warrior.
However, being introduced in the early 2000s, finding a new Icon TiMax jacket or pair of gauntlets is next to impossible. I own the textile TiMax 2 jacket and cherish each moment I wear it as I can’t find a better replacement for the moment.

Anyway here comes the big news - the motorcycle gear maker decided to bring the series back.

“Our legends are forever,” Icon says. “They live on in tales of asphalt entanglements and high-speed encounters. After years of constant begging and pleading from the masses, the legend returns. From the ICON lab in the rain-soaked ruins of Slabtown, the TiMax jacket has been reborn.”

Icon currently released the leather TiMax which only comes in black. As with the old one, the new incarnation features a perforated leather chassis coupled with titanium-reinforced textile shoulders and back.

The sport fit remains refined yet aggressive, and the full D3O impact protector package (elbows, shoulders, and spine) with removable insulated SatinCore vest liner keeps you comfortable and secure in almost any condition.

The new Icon TiMax is offered at an MSRP of $500 in the United States, in sizes ranging from S to 4XL.

To match the new jacket, Icon also brought back the TiMax gloves, offering the same rugged looks as before but in a slightly better shape. The unmistakable floating titanium knuckle, finger and cuff plates allow for maximum articulation.

The mechanical expansion panels provide optimum fit characteristics, while the Battlehide goatskin palm provides the critical balance between durability and control feedback. Dual wrist closures ensure the gloves don’t go AWOL when they’re needed the most.

Sizes range from S to 3XL and the MSRP for the TiMax is set at $350 for the gauntlet version and $225 for the short one.
