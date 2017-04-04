autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Tesla Model S P100D with Semi-Stripped Interior Races Drag Cars, Goes All Out

 
4 Apr 2017, 12:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In the quest for ever-sharper drag strip numbers, Tesla Model S owners are doing everything they can to improve the sprinting abilities of their machines. And since messing with the electric powertrain will void the warranty, velocity junkies have started stripping their cars.
Case in point with the P100D model featured in the video below, which has lost a part of its interior. To be more precise, the rear seats were removed, while the front seats were replaced with uber-light aluminum units. Also, important bits of the sound insulation have been removed.

However, with the clip also taking us inside the car, you'll notice that the dashboard is still in place.

As for the exterior of the Model S, the factory wheels were replaced with custom ones, which were built with scale friendliness as their main purpose.

Most Tesla drag racing adventures we've shown you so far saw the EV playing the quarter-mile game. However, for the stunt seen here, the P100D engaged in 1/8-mile brawls. And the icing on this speeding cake is that the driver of the Model S decided to fight what he calls drag cars, with these machines having been taken deep down the tuning rabbit hole.

Here's the driver explaining the session: "We run a few index Classes. One a little too fast for the tesla, 6.49 index and the other a 7.00 Index. Not using launch control due to trying to get a good, consistent reaction time everytime this P100D drag races through round after round in each competition class,"

It's worth mentioning that the current real-world Model S P100D quarter-mile record sits at 10.44s, having been set with the help of car whose frunk had been removed.

And, to act as the voice of the Tesla drag racers, we'll mention that these people are asking the Palo Alto carmaker to come up with a software update that would allow the EV to temporarily switch to RWD mode in order to pull pre-race burnouts.

Tesla Model S P100D Tesla Model S Tesla drag racing
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75