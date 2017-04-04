Tesla Model S P100D with Semi-Stripped Interior Races Drag Cars, Goes All Out

In the quest for ever-sharper drag strip numbers, Tesla Model S owners are doing everything they can to improve the sprinting abilities of their machines. And since messing with the electric powertrain will void the warranty, velocity junkies have started stripping their cars.





Case in point with the P100D model featured in the video below, which has lost a part of its interior. To be more precise, the rear seats were removed, while the front seats were replaced with uber-light aluminum units. Also, important bits of the sound insulation have been removed.However, with the clip also taking us inside the car, you'll notice that the dashboard is still in place.As for the exterior of the Model S , the factory wheels were replaced with custom ones, which were built with scale friendliness as their main purpose.Most Tesla drag racing adventures we've shown you so far saw the EV playing the quarter-mile game. However, for the stunt seen here, the P100D engaged in 1/8-mile brawls. And the icing on this speeding cake is that the driver of the Model S decided to fight what he calls drag cars, with these machines having been taken deep down the tuning rabbit hole.Here's the driver explaining the session: "We run a few index Classes. One a little too fast for the tesla, 6.49 index and the other a 7.00 Index. Not using launch control due to trying to get a good, consistent reaction time everytime this P100D drag races through round after round in each competition class,"It's worth mentioning that the current real-world Model S P100D quarter-mile record sits at 10.44s, having been set with the help of car whose frunk had been removed.And, to act as the voice of the Tesla drag racers , we'll mention that these people are asking the Palo Alto carmaker to come up with a software update that would allow the EV to temporarily switch to RWD mode in order to pull pre-race burnouts.