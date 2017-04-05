autoevolution
Porsche Panamera Turbo S vs. Jaguar F-Type R Coupe Drag Race Is Humiliating

 
5 Apr 2017, 13:02 UTC
by
Imagine you a a friend get together for a ball throwing battle, but while you use an apple for the fight, your competitor brings along an orange. Do this and you might get a pretty accurate idea on the drag race we're about to show you, which features a Porsche Panamera Turbo S and a Jaguar F-Type R Coupe.
Both velocity machines are animated by forced induction V8s that develop 550 ponies and work with eight-speed automatic transmissions, but the similarities between them end here.

If we are to look at the power-to-weight figures displayed by the two cars, the pre-facelift, first-generation Panamera we have here packs 3.8 kg per hp, while the supercharged Jag comes with 3.4 kilos for each pony. The tables are turned in the torque department, though, since the twin-turbo 4.8-liter motor of the sedan packs 590 lb-ft ( make that 800 Nm), while the 5.0-liter heart of the F-Type has 501 lb-ft (680 Nm).

While we're playing the unreasonable comparison game, it's also worth mentioning that a Panamera Turbo S can be around 70 percent more expensive than the R-flavored Jaguar F-Type R Coupe.

As for the real-world battle that takes place the video below, the two got together on an airfield in Sweden. The Jaguar and the Porsche engaged in a rolling start brawl, having all the space in the world to showcase their velocity assets. So, at least in theory, the all-wheel-drive advantage of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S was canceled for this race.

The Jaguar F-Type was used as the camera vehicle for this clip and you'll notice that both machines featured passengers videotaping the adventure. As such, you'll get to enjoy the mighty growl of the supercharged V8. As for how well the British supercar handles the fight with the four-door Zuffenhausen machine, the tale awaits you behind the "play" button below.

