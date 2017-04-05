Nissan Breathes New Life Into 370Z With Heritage Edition

As we wait for Nissan to come up with a successor
of the aging 370Z, the current generation of the Z car soldiers on for the 2018 model year. The biggest news for the 2018 370Z is a limited-run model, which will make its world debut this time next week.
There, the 370Z Heritage Edition will join an all-wheel-drive, twin-turbo V6-powered brute going by the name of GT-R Track Edition
. Slated to arrive at U.S. dealers nationwide this spring, the latest Z car wears an array of custom graphics and yellow interior trim. As far as body colors are concerned, there are two finishes to choose from: yellow with black or black with silver decals.
Along with the go-faster albeit retro looks, the Heritage Edition further boasts a redesigned headlight and rear combination lights. Beauty, on this occasion, goes beyond the skin, as Nissan
hasn’t forgotten about the nature of the 370Z. In this regard, the most important add-on is a new Exedy high-performance clutch system, which is exclusively available with the manual tranny. Just like before, a seven-speed auto can be had as an option.
"Over the past five decades there have been a number of special Z trim packages that have added a sense of customization straight off the showroom floor,"
commented Michael Bunce, vice president of product planning at Nissan USA
. "We’re pleased to be debuting the new Heritage Edition in New York, one of the top Z markets from the very beginning.”
Under the hood, you’ll find a familiar 3.7-liter naturally aspirated V6. The VQ37VHR, which is Nissan’s first-ever engine to use VVEL technology, produces 332 horsepower at 7,000 rpm in this application. Oomph is healthy as well at 270 pound-feet, which are delivered at 5,200 rpm. It takes just over five seconds for the 370Z
to hit 60 mph, onto a top speed of 155 mph.