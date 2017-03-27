Nissan Confirms $127,990 GT-R Track Edition For The 2017 New York Auto Show

Freshly updated for the 2017 model year
, the R35 GT-R will soon be offered in Track Edition attire. Filling the void between the Touring and GT-R Nismo, this thing combines the best of both worlds. However, it’s not exactly cheap for a Nissan-badged car.
Remember that the first model year for the R35 saw the GT-R selling for just a wee bit under $70,000? Well, the entry-level variant costs $109,990 in this day and age, whereas the Track Edition holds a retail price of $127,990. I’m afraid yes, the latest constituent of the GT-R kin costs 911 Targa 4S
money.
It’s well worth it, apparently. “The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,”
said Michael Bunce, vice president of product planning at Nissan
North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin
.”
The first visual element that captures one’s attention is the set of four Nismo forged aluminum-alloy wheels. Then the focus turns on the “dry carbon fiber rear spoiler,”
which Nissan says that it requires “specific maintenance.”
It’s a special kind of GT-R this, and the cabin shows it too well. Red bits contrast nicely with black bobs, whereas the motorsport-inspired Recaro seats were made to hold your body tight when the going gets twisty and Gs get harder.
Both attractive and functional, the GT-R Track Edition employs the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 as the GT-R Premium. That’d be 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, with all that oomph transmitted to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch box. It’s not the latest word in terms of swapping cogs, but it gets the job done if you’re planning on smoking mid-engine exotica that carry MSRPs twice as dreary as the Track Edition’s price, maybe more.