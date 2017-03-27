autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Nissan Confirms $127,990 GT-R Track Edition For The 2017 New York Auto Show

 
27 Mar 2017, 13:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Freshly updated for the 2017 model year, the R35 GT-R will soon be offered in Track Edition attire. Filling the void between the Touring and GT-R Nismo, this thing combines the best of both worlds. However, it’s not exactly cheap for a Nissan-badged car.
Remember that the first model year for the R35 saw the GT-R selling for just a wee bit under $70,000? Well, the entry-level variant costs $109,990 in this day and age, whereas the Track Edition holds a retail price of $127,990. I’m afraid yes, the latest constituent of the GT-R kin costs 911 Targa 4S money.

It’s well worth it, apparently. “The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president of product planning at Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The first visual element that captures one’s attention is the set of four Nismo forged aluminum-alloy wheels. Then the focus turns on the dry carbon fiber rear spoiler,” which Nissan says that it requires “specific maintenance.” It’s a special kind of GT-R this, and the cabin shows it too well. Red bits contrast nicely with black bobs, whereas the motorsport-inspired Recaro seats were made to hold your body tight when the going gets twisty and Gs get harder.

Both attractive and functional, the GT-R Track Edition employs the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 as the GT-R Premium. That’d be 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, with all that oomph transmitted to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch box. It’s not the latest word in terms of swapping cogs, but it gets the job done if you’re planning on smoking mid-engine exotica that carry MSRPs twice as dreary as the Track Edition’s price, maybe more.
Nissan 2017 New York Auto Show Nissan GT-R Track Edition R35 sports car Nissan GT-R
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65
NISSAN Micra50
NISSAN 370Z Roadster 66
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67