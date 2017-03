Nissan Confirms $127,990 GT-R Track Edition For The 2017 New York Auto Show

Remember that the first model year for the R35 saw the GT-R selling for just a wee bit under $70,000? Well, the entry-level variant costs $109,990 in this day and age, whereas the Track Edition holds a retail price of $127,990. I’m afraid yes, the latest constituent of the GT-R kin costs 911 Targa 4S money.It’s well worth it, apparently. “The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president of product planning at Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”The first visual element that captures one’s attention is the set of four Nismo forged aluminum-alloy wheels. Then the focus turns on the “ dry carbon fiber rear spoiler,” which Nissan says that it requires “specific maintenance.” It’s a special kind of GT-R this, and the cabin shows it too well. Red bits contrast nicely with black bobs, whereas the motorsport-inspired Recaro seats were made to hold your body tight when the going gets twisty and Gs get harder.Both attractive and functional, the GT-R Track Edition employs the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 as the GT-R Premium. That’d be 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, with all that oomph transmitted to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch box. It’s not the latest word in terms of swapping cogs, but it gets the job done if you’re planning on smoking mid-engine exotica that carry MSRPs twice as dreary as the Track Edition’s price, maybe more.