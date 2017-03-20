Rear-Engined Nissan GT-R Rendered as Porsche-Trolling Godzilla

We just couldn't kick off the week without bringing you a rendering that serves as an extreme imagination pill and, this time around, we're looking at a rear-engined Nissan GT-R.





It looks like the engine seen here is "borrowed" from the



We'll remind you that the two are some of the most popular platforms on the contemporary drag racing scene. And even if the Gallardo has been replaced by the Huracan, many teams still work with the now-retired



Speaking of extreme GT-Rs and drag racing adventures, the real world hasn't brought us a rear-engined R35, at least not yet. Instead, the most extreme examples of the Godzilla now sit around the 3,000 hp border.



In fact, such a Nissan set a a pair of world records over the weekend, becoming the world's quickest GT-R, as well as the first all-wheel-drive machine to pull a 6s 1,320 feet stunt. The Alpha G GT-R delivered a 6.937s run at 196 mph during the TX2K17 drag racing event in Texas - you can check out the jaw-dropping run here, in case you



Nevertheless, with no less than four Nissan GT-Rs involved in the race for the 6s run, we don't expect the said record to stand for too long.



The battle involves two developers from the United States, namely AMS (the Alpha G is an AMS-developed customer car) and T1, as well as Dubai's Alpha Logic and Qatar-based Ekanoo Racing.





