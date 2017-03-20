autoevolution

Rear-Engined Nissan GT-R Rendered as Porsche-Trolling Godzilla

 
20 Mar 2017
by
We just couldn't kick off the week without bringing you a rendering that serves as an extreme imagination pill and, this time around, we're looking at a rear-engined Nissan GT-R.
So, why would anybody want to create an R35 that keeps its engine inside the trunk? Well, that's just the way the Internet works these days.

It looks like the engine seen here is "borrowed" from the Lamborghini Gallardo. The pixel play comes from Instagram artist Salem.Des. And since we're talking about a twin-turbo incarnation of the V10 mill, the output could go beyond 2,500 ponies.

We'll remind you that the two are some of the most popular platforms on the contemporary drag racing scene. And even if the Gallardo has been replaced by the Huracan, many teams still work with the now-retired Lambo and we expect the Gallardo to remain competitive for quite a while.

Speaking of extreme GT-Rs and drag racing adventures, the real world hasn't brought us a rear-engined R35, at least not yet. Instead, the most extreme examples of the Godzilla now sit around the 3,000 hp border.

In fact, such a Nissan set a a pair of world records over the weekend, becoming the world's quickest GT-R, as well as the first all-wheel-drive machine to pull a 6s 1,320 feet stunt. The Alpha G GT-R delivered a 6.937s run at 196 mph during the TX2K17 drag racing event in Texas - you can check out the jaw-dropping run here, in case you missed it.

Nevertheless, with no less than four Nissan GT-Rs involved in the race for the 6s run, we don't expect the said record to stand for too long.

The battle involves two developers from the United States, namely AMS (the Alpha G is an AMS-developed customer car) and T1, as well as Dubai's Alpha Logic and Qatar-based Ekanoo Racing.


 

