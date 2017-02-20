autoevolution

Toyota GT 86 and Nissan GT-R Widebody Duo from Aimgain Look Radical

 
Your dream car might be an R35 GT-R or a more affordable Toyota GT 86. They get you a lot of respect, especially with an aftermarket exhaust or bolt-on wing. But these fully customized models from Japanese tuner Aimgain go far beyond what most people can even imagine doing.
Both cars are a tuner's best friend, and if we're not mistaken, Aimgain has done things with both models in the past. But for this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, brand new kits were shown.

The old Aimgain kit for the 86 targeted the old design from the Scion era and tried to make it look like a Lexus with a spindle grille. However, the latest project accepts the facelift front end and just plays with the rest of the proportions.

A lot of work has gone into making this a VIP tuning delight. The fenders have been chopped, and the ones at the back received massive flares that extend seamlessly into the side skirts. We just love what they've done to the chin of the car and the race car wheels and tires are an excellent idea.

Things really get crazy at the back f the car, where an expensive adjustable wing from Vortex is joined by a trunk spoiler. Down below, the dual exhaust tips are now blue and big enough to put your fist through.

The purple Nissan looks like it started out as a 2017 model as well. It's got revised headlights to prove that. Aimgain completely redesigned the bumper, adding a SuperGT-style adjustable chin spoiler and fender flares. Yes, it's got air suspension; otherwise, those massive gold wheels would just eat into the fenders.

A fair bit of cutting and welding must have gone on to get that radical stance. At the back, Godzilla sprouted a wing as well, again from Vortex. This time, it's a swan-neck design in black to match the massive diffuser below it.



