autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Rauh-Welt Begriff Nissan GT-R Rendering Is a Double Middle Finger

 
23 Mar 2017, 17:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
After so many years of presence on the widebody market, Rauh-Welt Begriff kits remains some of the wildest out there. Many Porschephilles and purists still can't get used to the idea of the Japanese tuner heavily reworking the appearance of Neunelfers and now the time has come for these aficionados to deal with the idea of an RWB Nissan GT-R.
No, Akira Nakai, the man behind the label, hasn't changed his decision of keeping RWB as a Porsche-only development. In fact, Nakai-san only works on air-cooled Neunelfers, so nothing has changed in the real world. Oh, and by the way, here's one of the most extreme RWB Porsches out there.

Instead, the world wide web has decided to shock us with yet another extreme render, which is how we ended up with the pixel play above.

Khyzyl Saleem, the artist behind this render, used bits from an RWB 911 to gift Godzilla with an outlandish appearance. The pixel master started out with a 2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo, adapting the Porsche kit to the angular styling cues of the JDM machine.

The artist also decided to share the body modification process with us, with the piece of footage below showing us a fast-forward take on the Photoshop job.

"A 25 min kill from earlier today to keep up the pace. So much going on at the moment and I'm trying to keep these simple but I hope you guys are enjoying them!" the pixel wielder explains on his Facebook page.

Khyzyl enjoys pulling such stunts on his lunch breaks, so those of you who aren't sure what to do in their spare time could us this info as a piece of motivation.

Given the fact that Nissan has always positioned the R35 incarnation of the GT-R as a Porsche 911 Turbo rival, the wacky side of this RWB transformation is taken to a whole new level.

Nissan GT-R Nissan rwb porsche Porsche RAUH-Welt Begriff
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN GT-R 79
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN Juke65