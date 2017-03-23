Rauh-Welt Begriff Nissan GT-R Rendering Is a Double Middle Finger

After so many years of presence on the widebody market, Rauh-Welt Begriff kits remains some of the wildest out there. Many Porschephilles and purists still can't get used to the idea of the Japanese tuner heavily reworking the appearance of Neunelfers and now the time has come for these aficionados to deal with the idea of an RWB Nissan GT-R.





Instead, the world wide web has decided to shock us with yet another extreme render, which is how we ended up with the pixel play above.



Khyzyl Saleem, the artist behind this render, used bits from an RWB 911 to gift Godzilla with an outlandish appearance. The pixel master started out with a 2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo, adapting the Porsche kit to the angular styling cues of the JDM machine.



The artist also decided to share the body modification process with us, with the piece of footage below showing us a fast-forward take on the Photoshop job.



"A 25 min kill from earlier today to keep up the pace. So much going on at the moment and I'm trying to keep these simple but I hope you guys are enjoying them!" the pixel wielder explains on his Facebook page.



Khyzyl enjoys pulling such stunts on his lunch breaks, so those of you who aren't sure what to do in their spare time could us this info as a piece of motivation.



Given the fact that Nissan has always positioned the R35 incarnation of the



