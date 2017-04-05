AMA Celebrates Riding Season - It’s Go Ride Month

Since it’s April already, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) announced its annual celebration of two-wheeled machines. The Go Ride! Month celebrates the riding season and promotes the fun and fulfillment that motorcycling brings to the people interested in such activity.





So what are you waiting for? Download the app and start riding. This year, Cycle Gear is hosting the month-long AMA Grand Tour and will also offer prizes along with promoting AMA memberships in various locations across the country.“We ride for a lot of reasons, but one of them is to have fun,” AMA Recreational Riding and Volunteer Manager Marie Wuelleh said. “The Cycle Gear AMA Go Ride! Month Grand Tour is a great way to get out on your bike, engage with some fellow riders and hopefully win some new riding gear.”The event also sees a partnership with bike rental company Eagle Rider, the ride-tracking and mapping app Rever as well as communication gear company Sena. Prizes include full kits of riding gear, Club Eagle Rider subscriptions, Rever subscriptions, and even Sena products.“We're excited that Cycle Gear is not just running an AMA Grand Tour that celebrates motorcycling and AMA Go Ride! Month, but is also offering membership in the AMA," Wuelleh said. "The support of the motorcycle industry is critical to the AMA's mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle for generations to come."If you’re interested in the event, you can sign up at cg-goride.com or using the Rever smartphone app. You can join one of the three categories - street, V-twin, and off-road - and earn point by riding. There are also bonus points for visiting key locations, and a leaderboard will track who is in line for the prizes.The AMA will close out the Go Ride! Month with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Spring Bike Night, on April 29th, at the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio. Attending Riders will have free entry and will be treated with live music by Sneaky Pete & The Players, local club displays, raffle prizes, good food, and an after party at North High Brewing.So what are you waiting for? Download the app and start riding.