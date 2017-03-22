Carole Nash’s #BikerBuddy Scheme Brings You a Riding Buddy

If you’re looking for the best therapy around, just put your gear on, throw a leg over a motorcycle and head somewhere new. Add in another motorcyclist to join your trip, and things get even better. And that’s what Carole Nash wants to accomplish through the #BikerBuddy.





And let's not forget the fact that you'll have someone along with you in case your bike breaks down or, worse, have a crash. One of the largest motorcycle insuring companies in the UK and Ireland, Carole Nash, aims to pair like-minded people together and share their love for motorcycles through the above-mentioned hashtag. And all you need to do is join the community on tweeter.

To enter, you must share details of what kind of biker you are and the type of rider you're looking to meet, by tweeting @insidebikes using #BikerBuddy. You can also email the details at bikerbuddy@carolenash.com.

Application entries are accepted until 4 p.m. on April 7th, and all entrants may be subjected to a background security check before being matched. Once you've been matched, the results will be shared with the media to bring more awareness to the motorcycle world.

There are a number of activities you and your riding buddy can do together. This could be as simple as taking a quiet ride out to the countryside or going to a show. Some of the best events to look forward to this year include the Carole Nash MCN Scottish Motorcycle Show, the Manchester Bike Show, and the 37th Carole Nash International Classic Motorcycle Show.

Another advantage of riding with a buddy is sharing advice. This could be very beneficial for young riders, who are trying to decide the next bike they want to buy, or what improvements could be done to the current one and their riding style. On the other hand, mentorship is a rewarding experience if you're a seasoned rider and you pass on valuable information.

And let's not forget the fact that you'll have someone along with you in case your bike breaks down or, worse, have a crash.