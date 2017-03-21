autoevolution
Behold Ducati’s New 1926 Eau de Toilette

 
Ducati fanatics have a new reason for joy as they will soon be able to bring more of the Italian brand’s items into their lives. The motorcycle maker just released a new line of cosmetics, all reunited by the same fragrance.
The “1926” tag refers to a men’s product line consisting of Eau de Toilet 50 ml and 100 ml bottles, a shower gel and a deodorant spray. The name also refers to a key year in Ducati’s history as it represents its founding year.

“The new “1926” male fragrance embodies the passionate Ducati world,” comments Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing Director. “The ingredients of personality, design and style are just what we want from this exciting new product line, the result of a prestige partnership with Diamond International.”

According to Ducati, the fragrance of the new products offer decisively aromatic accent, contrasted by fresh tangerine and a bitter hint of bergamot. Its middle notes offer renewed balance, with delicious cocoa accents mixed with lavender and geranium. There are more subtle aromas embedded into the fragrance, but it’s worthless trying to describe such a complex thing.

The recipients themselves are said to be special too, recalling the sleek lines and seductive styling of Ducati motorcycles. An elegant, deep black shade fuses with silver accents to express innovation while a burning red evokes the appetite for high performance.

“1926” came as a result of the collaboration between Ducati Motor Holding and Diamond International, member company of the So.Di.Co. Group and leader of multiple segments of the toiletries-fragrances market.

“This close collaboration - between two globally successful companies that both have close ties to their local roots - is something we have great faith in,” states Claudia Colomboni, So.Di.Co. Group marketing and communications officer. “1926 is not just a male fragrance. It is, above all, Italian Style, where quality meets the flair that has made us world famous.”

Ducati said nothing about the availability of these products or their price, but do check with your dealership for more details.
