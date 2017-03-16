A Ride In Mongolia Is What Compass Expeditions Says It’s Cool For 2017

Sure, you can ride anywhere this season, but going through Mongolia on two wheels to disconnect from the agitated modern life. At least that’s what Compass Expeditions recommends.





“This is definitely one of the most exciting, remote and rarely visited regions left on Earth, its true last frontier stuff,” says Compass Expeditions director Mick McDonald, “Mongolia is always a standout highlight for our riders on the epic 105 day Road of Bones Expedition.”



In case you didn’t know,



This makes riding through the region a unique experience giving the tourists the last glimmer of total riding freedom on Earth as well as a wonderful disconnect from the manic world we live in today.



Compass Expeditions says it has a vast knowledge of Mongolia and is offering a 14-day all-inclusive ride through the stunning landscape of towering mountains, crystal-clear lakes, vast open grasslands dotted with ger camps, and Buddhist monasteries.



All you need is money, a valid motorcycle license, and around two years of riding experience. Accommodation is included on all nights of the advertised itinerary but it is not included if you arrive early or depart later in your joining and departing cities. All accommodation is on a twin shared basis and very occasionally multiple share hostels.



Air flights to and from your point of arrival and departure are your responsibility. You should ensure that you allow a couple of days before the scheduled tour departure to get over jet lag or just to appreciate the joining city. The company just announced a new motorcycle tour in its offer comprising an amazing tour of Mongolia, one of the coolest and most isolated places you can visit on this planet where locals live in an untainted oldfashioned way.“This is definitely one of the most exciting, remote and rarely visited regions left on Earth, its true last frontier stuff,” says Compass Expeditions director Mick McDonald, “Mongolia is always a standout highlight for our riders on the epic 105 day Road of Bones Expedition.”In case you didn’t know, Mongolia has one of the last surviving nomadic societies left in the world with over 50 percent of the population still living a nomadic lifestyle totally dependent on the remote summer pastures.This makes riding through the region a unique experience giving the tourists the last glimmer of total riding freedom on Earth as well as a wonderful disconnect from the manic world we live in today.Compass Expeditions says it has a vast knowledge of Mongolia and is offering a 14-day all-inclusive ride through the stunning landscape of towering mountains, crystal-clear lakes, vast open grasslands dotted with ger camps, and Buddhist monasteries.All you need is money, a valid motorcycle license, and around two years of riding experience. Accommodation is included on all nights of the advertised itinerary but it is not included if you arrive early or depart later in your joining and departing cities. All accommodation is on a twin shared basis and very occasionally multiple share hostels.Air flights to and from your point of arrival and departure are your responsibility. You should ensure that you allow a couple of days before the scheduled tour departure to get over jet lag or just to appreciate the joining city.