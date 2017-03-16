autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

A Ride In Mongolia Is What Compass Expeditions Says It’s Cool For 2017

 
16 Mar 2017, 16:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Sure, you can ride anywhere this season, but going through Mongolia on two wheels to disconnect from the agitated modern life. At least that’s what Compass Expeditions recommends.
The company just announced a new motorcycle tour in its offer comprising an amazing tour of Mongolia, one of the coolest and most isolated places you can visit on this planet where locals live in an untainted oldfashioned way.

“This is definitely one of the most exciting, remote and rarely visited regions left on Earth, its true last frontier stuff,” says Compass Expeditions director Mick McDonald, “Mongolia is always a standout highlight for our riders on the epic 105 day Road of Bones Expedition.”

In case you didn’t know, Mongolia has one of the last surviving nomadic societies left in the world with over 50 percent of the population still living a nomadic lifestyle totally dependent on the remote summer pastures.

This makes riding through the region a unique experience giving the tourists the last glimmer of total riding freedom on Earth as well as a wonderful disconnect from the manic world we live in today.

Compass Expeditions says it has a vast knowledge of Mongolia and is offering a 14-day all-inclusive ride through the stunning landscape of towering mountains, crystal-clear lakes, vast open grasslands dotted with ger camps, and Buddhist monasteries.

All you need is money, a valid motorcycle license, and around two years of riding experience. Accommodation is included on all nights of the advertised itinerary but it is not included if you arrive early or depart later in your joining and departing cities. All accommodation is on a twin shared basis and very occasionally multiple share hostels.

Air flights to and from your point of arrival and departure are your responsibility. You should ensure that you allow a couple of days before the scheduled tour departure to get over jet lag or just to appreciate the joining city.
adventure bike life Touring off-road
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78