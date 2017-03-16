Ducati Puts CHIPS Hypermotard 821 Up For Auction

autoevolution
16 Mar 2017
With about a week until action-comedy CHIPS hits the theaters, Ducati announced it is putting one of the two-wheel stars of the movie up for grabs, with the money collected following to be donated.
Today, the iconic Italian company announced the upcoming eBay For Charity auction of the Hypermotard motorcycle that appears in the film, ridden by Dax Shepard, who not only stars in but also wrote and directed the film, as well as his co-star Michael Peña. Bidding for the Ducati Hypermotard will begin on March 16 at 12 p.m. PST through March 26 at 12 p.m. PST. Starting bids begin at $5,000.

“The spirit of ‘CHIPS’ mirrors what we all know and love about motorcycling,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “But there’s also an important mission behind this campaign, and we’re glad to be aligned with PATH and their dedication to alleviate homelessness.”

The motorcycle that was put up for the auction is autographed by Shepart and Peña. It is also one of the only two Ducati Hypermotards that remained undamaged from shooting the movie.

It is a sport bike for the city, a Supermotard-style performer with a high, slender tailpiece and narrow sides, reminiscent of dirt bike design language, yet with a truly original look and the cutting-edge technology for the street, by which Ducati is known.

For those who are not aware of the upcoming movie, CHIPS presents the adventures of two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers as they make their rounds on the freeways of Los Angeles.

The movie is also highly awaited by motorcycle enthusiasts due to the presence of two of the biggest bike manufacturer brands, namely Ducati and BMW Motorrad, supplying two-wheelers for most of the action scenes.

The auction is open to residents of the United States, Canada and Mexico over the age of 18 and delivery must be taken through a Ducati North America authorized dealer. For more information and to bid visit this page.
