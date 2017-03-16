Ducati Launches Dream Tour 2017

Three days riding some of the best bikes in the world; the dream of every rider which can become true as Ducati announced its Dream Tour for 2017, inviting participants from all over the world to let them have a thrilling experience.





The dates for the Ducati Dream Tour in 2017 are set for May 22 to 24, June 30 to July 2, July 21 to 23, and September 1 to 3. The first day starts with a visit to Borgo Panigale and the new Ducati Museum, followed by a 180 km riding route in the area. The following two days are equally offering just over 200 km of riding experience. More than 600 kilometers (373 miles) to discover the “land of engines” on the streets where they get developed and tested in Borgo Panigale. You will be able to get in the saddle of bikes like the Ducati Multistrada 1200 S and Multistrada 950, SuperSport, Monster 1200 and Monster 797 to enjoy three unforgettable days and share your Desmodromic passion.Former dakar star Beppe Gualini and his qualified staff will guide the riders on the paths of Ducati Dream Tour 2017 to offer a safe and entertaining all-road experience.To make it even more special, Ducati throws in the opportunity to stay at the Borgo Conde Resort. Set in an 110-hectare vineyard, the relay is located on the hills around Forli, where hospitality, culture, great food, and, of course, good wine offer participants a hefty dose of immersion into the Italian lifestyle.In order to participate in the Ducati Dream Tour you must hold a valid driving license for motorcycles, issued in any of the EU states. The driving license holders issued in countries outside the EU must take action to have an international driving license recognized in Italy.Although it is recommended to arrive there with your own riding equipment, the organizer offers the possibility to rent (in limited numbers) complete sets of Ducati apparel, which can be booked directly on the website at the moment of the tour.The dates for the Ducati Dream Tour in 2017 are set for May 22 to 24, June 30 to July 2, July 21 to 23, and September 1 to 3. The first day starts with a visit to Borgo Panigale and the new Ducati Museum, followed by a 180 km riding route in the area. The following two days are equally offering just over 200 km of riding experience.