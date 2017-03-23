autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Nike Brings Back The Superbike-Inspired Air Jordan IV Motorsport Sneakers

 
23 Mar 2017, 16:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Although I’m not a big fan of sneakers, I must admit there’s something special about the newly-released Nike Air Jordan IV Motorsport ones. Maybe the fact that they still look oldschool.
Yep, Nike decided to bring back one of its coolest models - the Air Jordan IV collection. It offers different varieties, but what interests us is the Motorsport sneakers.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s motorcycle racing team, the Air Jordan IV Motorsport commemorates his competitive spirit and passion for motorsports.

Originally given to the 16 members of MJ’s racing team, the Air Jordan IV “Motorsport” will be available to consumers for the first time. The Air Jordan IV Motorsport flips the classic “Mars” colorway with royal in place of red, being inspired by MJ's Suzuki Superbike team.

As a bonus, if you don’t like the white-blue-black color scheme, you can have a pair of Air Jordan IV Alternate Motorsport.

From poppin’ wheelies on motorbikes as a kid to owning a motorcycle racing team, Michael Jordan’s affinity for motorsports has continued to grow throughout the years. The Air Jordan IV Alternate Motorsport pays homage to this passion and utilizes the original Air Jordan IV Motorsport color-way as a canvas, grounding the shoe in black, white and royal blue.

Like the III, the Jordan IV was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Unlike the III, it didn’t represent an entirely new start. Instead, it was more of an evolution.

“With the IV, I kind of went away from the exotic and went more technical,” Hatfield says. “There’s not a big inspirational story, it’s a little bit more like, ‘we’re gonna do this new mesh, we’re gonna make this a little lighter, and it’s still gonna look a little different.”

So, if you want a pair, prepare to spend $190 of your hard-earned cash. Think it’s much? Well, a pair of the original ones was seen on sale with an asking price of $30,000 in 2015. Oh, and just because they look so cool, this doesn’t mean they are suited for riding a motorcycle. Buy special protective gear for that.
bike life bike accessories Suzuki motorcycles Superbike
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78