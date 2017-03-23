Nike Brings Back The Superbike-Inspired Air Jordan IV Motorsport Sneakers

Although I’m not a big fan of sneakers, I must admit there’s something special about the newly-released Nike Air Jordan IV Motorsport ones. Maybe the fact that they still look oldschool.





Inspired by Michael Jordan’s motorcycle racing team, the Air Jordan IV Motorsport commemorates his competitive spirit and passion for motorsports.



Originally given to the 16 members of MJ’s racing team, the Air Jordan IV “Motorsport” will be available to consumers for the first time. The Air Jordan IV Motorsport flips the classic “Mars” colorway with royal in place of red, being inspired by MJ's



As a bonus, if you don’t like the white-blue-black color scheme, you can have a pair of Air Jordan IV Alternate Motorsport.



From poppin’



Like the III, the Jordan IV was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Unlike the III, it didn’t represent an entirely new start. Instead, it was more of an evolution.



“With the IV, I kind of went away from the exotic and went more technical,” Hatfield says. “There’s not a big inspirational story, it’s a little bit more like, ‘we’re gonna do this new mesh, we’re gonna make this a little lighter, and it’s still gonna look a little different.”



So, if you want a pair, prepare to spend $190 of your hard-earned cash. Think it’s much? Well, a pair of the original ones was seen on sale with an asking price of $30,000 in 2015. Oh, and just because they look so cool, this doesn’t mean they are suited for riding a motorcycle. Buy special protective gear for that. Yep, Nike decided to bring back one of its coolest models - the Air Jordan IV collection. It offers different varieties, but what interests us is the Motorsport sneakers.Inspired by Michael Jordan’s motorcycle racing team, the Air Jordan IV Motorsport commemorates his competitive spirit and passion for motorsports.Originally given to the 16 members of MJ’s racing team, the Air Jordan IV “Motorsport” will be available to consumers for the first time. The Air Jordan IV Motorsport flips the classic “Mars” colorway with royal in place of red, being inspired by MJ's Suzuki Superbike team.As a bonus, if you don’t like the white-blue-black color scheme, you can have a pair of Air Jordan IV Alternate Motorsport.From poppin’ wheelies on motorbikes as a kid to owning a motorcycle racing team, Michael Jordan’s affinity for motorsports has continued to grow throughout the years. The Air Jordan IV Alternate Motorsport pays homage to this passion and utilizes the original Air Jordan IV Motorsport color-way as a canvas, grounding the shoe in black, white and royal blue.Like the III, the Jordan IV was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Unlike the III, it didn’t represent an entirely new start. Instead, it was more of an evolution.“With the IV, I kind of went away from the exotic and went more technical,” Hatfield says. “There’s not a big inspirational story, it’s a little bit more like, ‘we’re gonna do this new mesh, we’re gonna make this a little lighter, and it’s still gonna look a little different.”So, if you want a pair, prepare to spend $190 of your hard-earned cash. Think it’s much? Well, a pair of the original ones was seen on sale with an asking price of $30,000 in 2015. Oh, and just because they look so cool, this doesn’t mean they are suited for riding a motorcycle. Buy special protective gear for that.