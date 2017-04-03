autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Vespa Teams With Peuterey For Milan Design Week

 
3 Apr 2017, 12:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
“Fashion” and “design” are two words that immediately make you think of something made with passion in Italy. With this in mind, Vespa and Peuterey announced a joint project to put out a special collection during the Milan Design Week.
The two brands have teamed up to develop a co-branded see-now-buy-now capsule collection, which will immediately be available at select flagship dealers, online shops, as well as the La Rinascente department store in Milan.

The unisex capsule, combining the elegant, dynamic aesthetics of both Peuterey and Vespa, which share the same attention to beauty and functionality, includes a field jacket, a helmet, and goggles. The trans-seasonal outerwear piece, featuring a detachable lining and a foldable hood, is crafted from a lightweight, waterproof fabric, which is combined with a membrane to make the jacket comfortable and breathable.

The helmet, which shows a degrade metallic effect, as well as the goggles, are worked in a black tone with beige stripes.

The capsule will be the protagonist of a special installation, which Peuterey and Vespa will display in the courtyard facing the Tuscan outwear specialist’s showroom. Visitors will be welcomed in a multicolors “Journey Box”, which will recreate the atmosphere of a road-trip on a Vespa with screens displaying dynamic images of city views and a fan simulating the wind blowing through the hair.

The windows of the two companies’ flagship stores, located on Via della Spiga and Via Broletto, will be dedicated to the co-branding project. The capsule collection will be also celebrated on April 4th with a breakfast at Vespa Motoplex, and an event hosted at La Rinascente.

Also, eight customized Vespa scooters will take the streets of Milan during this time to transport some project’s ambassadors to the various Design Week event venues in the city.

The partnership between Peuterey and Vespa will continue with a licensing agreement, which details will be revealed later on.
bike accessories Vespa bike life bike industry
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78