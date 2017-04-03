Vespa Teams With Peuterey For Milan Design Week

“Fashion” and “design” are two words that immediately make you think of something made with passion in Italy. With this in mind, Vespa and Peuterey announced a joint project to put out a special collection during the Milan Design Week.





The unisex capsule, combining the elegant, dynamic aesthetics of both Peuterey and Vespa, which share the same attention to beauty and functionality, includes a field jacket, a helmet, and goggles. The trans-seasonal outerwear piece, featuring a detachable lining and a foldable hood, is crafted from a lightweight, waterproof fabric, which is combined with a membrane to make the jacket comfortable and breathable.



The helmet, which shows a degrade metallic effect, as well as the goggles, are worked in a black tone with beige stripes.



The capsule will be the protagonist of a special installation, which Peuterey and



The windows of the two companies’ flagship stores, located on Via della Spiga and Via Broletto, will be dedicated to the co-branding project. The capsule collection will be also celebrated on April 4th with a breakfast at Vespa Motoplex, and an event hosted at La Rinascente.



Also, eight customized Vespa scooters will take the streets of Milan during this time to transport some project’s ambassadors to the various Design Week event venues in the city.



The partnership between Peuterey and Vespa will continue with a licensing agreement, which details will be revealed later on. The two brands have teamed up to develop a co-branded see-now-buy-now capsule collection, which will immediately be available at select flagship dealers, online shops, as well as the La Rinascente department store in Milan.The unisex capsule, combining the elegant, dynamic aesthetics of both Peuterey and Vespa, which share the same attention to beauty and functionality, includes a field jacket, a helmet, and goggles. The trans-seasonal outerwear piece, featuring a detachable lining and a foldable hood, is crafted from a lightweight, waterproof fabric, which is combined with a membrane to make the jacket comfortable and breathable.The helmet, which shows a degrade metallic effect, as well as the goggles, are worked in a black tone with beige stripes.The capsule will be the protagonist of a special installation, which Peuterey and Vespa will display in the courtyard facing the Tuscan outwear specialist’s showroom. Visitors will be welcomed in a multicolors “Journey Box”, which will recreate the atmosphere of a road-trip on a Vespa with screens displaying dynamic images of city views and a fan simulating the wind blowing through the hair.The windows of the two companies’ flagship stores, located on Via della Spiga and Via Broletto, will be dedicated to the co-branding project. The capsule collection will be also celebrated on April 4th with a breakfast at Vespa Motoplex, and an event hosted at La Rinascente.Also, eight customized Vespa scooters will take the streets of Milan during this time to transport some project’s ambassadors to the various Design Week event venues in the city.The partnership between Peuterey and Vespa will continue with a licensing agreement, which details will be revealed later on.