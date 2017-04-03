autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Ducati Puts Out New Hats Through New Era

 
3 Apr 2017, 13:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Ducati fans have another reason to be joyful as the exquisite Italian bike manufacturer announced a partnership with New Era clothing for the creation of an exclusive collection of hats to mark the company’s history and success.
Since 1920, the sports cap identifies with New Era, thanks to the company’s creativity, quality, and originality. The company is the official manufacturer of hats for the MLB (Major League Baseball), the NBA (National Basketball Association), and the NFL (National Football League).

Now, the brand is also linked to the world of motorcycling, proposing the “New Era X Ducati” hats collection, consisting of four lines which combine different styles, colors, materials, and finishes with the value of the Ducati logo, Ducati Historical, and Ducati Scrambler.

"New Era is an extraordinarily popular brand, recognized for its style in the world, with an incredible following especially among young people," said Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Motor Holding Director of licenses. "Having concluded this agreement is not only a source of pride, but it fits in the exclusive Ducati deductibles and American sports leagues clubs who wear hats New Era".

“We are very excited about our new partnership,” adds Paul Gils, VP EMEA of New Era. "For us it is a great opportunity to produce quality hats for an Italian brand globally recognized for its authentic performance."

The new caps collection will be available starting this month in Ducati stores as well as New Era outlets. They can also be purchased at the brands’ online stores. Don’t forget to check out the 59FIFTY and the 9FORTY Adjustable models.

And speaking of Ducati’s success, the company celebrated its 90th anniversary last year with a record, selling 55,413 motorcycles which made a historical record for the brand. Ducati is also officially involved in the Superbike World Championship and World MotoGP Championship, where its factory riders gained over 17 titles.
bike life ducati motorcycles bike industry street bike
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68