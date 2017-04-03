Ducati Puts Out New Hats Through New Era

Ducati fans have another reason to be joyful as the exquisite Italian bike manufacturer announced a partnership with New Era clothing for the creation of an exclusive collection of hats to mark the company’s history and success.





Now, the brand is also linked to the world of motorcycling, proposing the “New Era X Ducati” hats collection, consisting of four lines which combine different styles, colors, materials, and finishes with the value of the Ducati logo, Ducati Historical, and



"New Era is an extraordinarily popular brand, recognized for its style in the world, with an incredible following especially among young people," said Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Motor Holding Director of licenses. "Having concluded this agreement is not only a source of pride, but it fits in the exclusive Ducati deductibles and American sports leagues clubs who wear hats New Era".



“We are very excited about our new partnership,” adds Paul Gils, VP EMEA of New Era. "For us it is a great opportunity to produce quality hats for an Italian brand globally recognized for its authentic performance."



The new caps collection will be available starting this month in Ducati stores as well as New Era outlets. They can also be purchased at the brands’ online stores. Don’t forget to check out the 59FIFTY and the 9FORTY Adjustable models.



