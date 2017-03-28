Westby Racing Team Starts Online Shop

If you’re a Westby Racing fan, you can now buy its authentic merchandise through a new online store the team opened recently. Stickers, pins, apparel, and more stuff to show your support can be had with just a few clicks now.





The team’s ascension continued until 2015 when Dane sadly passed away after a motorcycle crash in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But, Westby Racing continues on, in Dane’s spirit and with the collective enthusiasm of a group of special people brought together by a love of motorcycles and motorcycle road racing. “The Westby Racing Team Store is open for business, and this special section of our Westby Racing Website is fully equipped for e-commerce, with a secure cart system that enables our loyal fans to purchase team swag and more,” designer and website manager Scarlett Westby said. “There’s already a great selection of Westby Racing merchandise available, and we plan to add more items throughout the upcoming MotoAmerica season and beyond.”Additionally, you can show support of Yamalube/Westby Racing at the MotoAmerica Preseason Test powered by Dunlop Motorcycle tires, which is set to go off Mach 28-29 at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.Before the test, the #11 Yamalube/Westby Racing YZF-R1 Superstock 1000 machine and team rider Mathew Scholtz will make their public debut in 2017 colors and graphics during the MotoAmerica Livery Reveal Party at Container Bar on Rainey Street in Austin. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.Led by patriarch and team owner Tryg “Pops” Westby, the team competes in the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship. Officially, the Yamalube/Westby racing team was formed in 2006, but the genesis of it began long before that when Tryg was a Superbike racer back in the 1980s.Tryg’s son Dane was born on February 13, 1987, and with Tryg’s love of motorcycles genetically imprinted in Dane, it wasn’t long before father introduced son to the sport, in the form of a diminutive Yamaha PW50.The team’s ascension continued until 2015 when Dane sadly passed away after a motorcycle crash in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But, Westby Racing continues on, in Dane’s spirit and with the collective enthusiasm of a group of special people brought together by a love of motorcycles and motorcycle road racing.