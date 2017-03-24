Movistar Yamaha Tops Qatar FP1 Session

Yamaha is in top shape now, just before the start of the 2017 MotoGP season. The team completed the first free practice session over at the Qatar circuit and managed to end the day with the best time on the table.





Vinales felt right back into his winter testing groove and smoothly built up his pace as he rode the track under the floodlights. Traffic was a bit bothering, but the Spaniard was unfazed and stormed to the top of the standings ticking in with a 1 minute 55.668 seconds lap, with time to spare.



“I‘m feeling good," said an enthusiastic Vinales. “During the last part of the test I felt confident, and today I felt the same. I went out on the same bike, and the track was looking good, so I just pushed and tried to do my best. The bike is working great, and the team is doing a good job all the time, and we improved the electronics a bit, so that helped to set today‘s lap time. In the end, I put in a new tire and set that 1‘54.316s.”



Repsol Honda came in close on second and third places, while Rossi had some issues and ended up in ninth place. Despite the Losail track being quite dirty and windy at the start of the 45-minute practice session, he needed less than 10 minutes to breach into the top three, with a 1’56.695 time.



The Doctor used his expertise to improve his times, shaving off precious tenths in various parts of the circuit. He ended the day with a respectable 1'55.799 s putting him in sixth place. However, he got pushed to the ninth position as a few riders left their flying lap to the last minute.