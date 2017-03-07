autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Aprilia Continues To Focus On The MotoGP Challenge

 
7 Mar 2017, 15:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The new Aprilia RS-GP prototype debuted last year in the Doha tests and represented the first MotoGP bike developed entirely by Aprilia Racing to compete in the premier class of Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing.
Fast forward twelve months later and the all-Italian project must now face an important final exam - the constant progress demonstrated in the first season, with 16 top-10 finishes, was reconfirmed during the tests in Valencia, Jerez, Sepang, and Phillip Island.

Aprilia camp returnee Aleix Espargaro immediately found the right feeling with his RS-GP, especially regarding braking stability. The Spanish rider was also able to test the 2017 evolution of the Italian MotoGP bike, approving the progress made compared with the 2016 version.

“It will definitely be a good season,” Aleix said. “We still have a lot to improve, but we have undoubtedly gotten off on the right foot. We are keen to grow. We have specific goals, and in order to achieve them, both the team and I will put all of our energy onto the track. All that's left now is to take on the first race in Qatar and see where we stand against our rivals."

On the other hand, Sam Lowes could not help but have a different task than his teammate’s. The talented English rider must, first of all, become familiar with a prototype that is very different from the Moto2 bike he has ridden in the past. However, his pace throughout the tests so far showed a lot of improvement.

“It will definitely be a good season,” Sam explains. “We still have a lot to improve, but we have undoubtedly gotten off on the right foot. We are keen to grow. We have specific goals, and to achieve them, both the team and I will put all of our energy onto the track. All that's left now is to take on the first race in Qatar and see where we stand against our rivals."

With 294 Grand Prix races won in World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing, Aprilia holds the record for the most wins of any European manufacturer in the history of top motorcycle competition.
aprilia rs-gp Aprilia MotoGP bike racing
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78