Aprilia Continues To Focus On The MotoGP Challenge

The new Aprilia
RS-GP prototype debuted last year in the Doha tests and represented the first MotoGP bike developed entirely by Aprilia Racing to compete in the premier class of Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing.
Fast forward twelve months later and the all-Italian project must now face an important final exam - the constant progress demonstrated in the first season, with 16 top-10 finishes, was reconfirmed during the tests in Valencia, Jerez, Sepang, and Phillip Island.
Aprilia camp returnee Aleix Espargaro immediately found the right feeling with his RS-GP, especially regarding braking stability. The Spanish rider was also able to test the 2017 evolution of the Italian MotoGP
bike, approving the progress made compared with the 2016 version.
“It will definitely be a good season,”
Aleix said. “We still have a lot to improve, but we have undoubtedly gotten off on the right foot. We are keen to grow. We have specific goals, and in order to achieve them, both the team and I will put all of our energy onto the track. All that's left now is to take on the first race in Qatar and see where we stand against our rivals."
On the other hand, Sam Lowes could not help but have a different task than his teammate’s. The talented English rider must, first of all, become familiar with a prototype that is very different from the Moto2 bike he has ridden in the past. However, his pace throughout the tests so far showed a lot of improvement.
With 294 Grand Prix races won in World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing, Aprilia holds the record for the most wins of any European manufacturer in the history of top motorcycle competition.