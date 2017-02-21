autoevolution

This Is Red Bull KTM’s New MotoGP Motorcycle In Final Form

 
21 Feb 2017, 13:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Apart from finishing first in the Dakar Rally for the 16th consecutive time, KTM moves this year to the supreme class of motorcycle racing. Yes, KTM and Red Bull are getting into the MotoGP World Championship in 2017, and this is their new machine.
The KTM RC16 was first rolled out at the end of October 2015 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (AUT), and since then, the team has performed more than 50 test days on various GP circuits.

Test rider Mika Kallio (FIN), also rode the racing bike as a wild card entry in the final round of last year’s MotoGP season at Valencia in November. The team’s two factory riders, Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro, will start chasing the world championship points when the season begins in Qatar at the end of March.

“It’s beautiful, and riding the bike is beautiful,” said rider Pol Espargaro. “It feels really good. KTM is very new in MotoGP compared to the other brands. We are making huge steps forward, and we're improving. Every time we jump on the bike we are closer to the others, and it is great to see the evolution. I just want to say thanks to KTM for putting their trust in me and this project."

The team had its ups and downs during the testing phases but is glad it managed to keep its two riders motivated and delivered them what they feel is good for achieving good lap times.

At the same time, the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team, with Brad Binder and Miguel Oliviera riding the KTM Moto2 machine will be on the grid in the medium class of the Motorcycle World Championship.

KTM has been the most successful brand in Moto3 since its introduction in 2012 and is the current title-holder after Binder won the grand prize last year. Binder now moves to the superior Moto2 class, while his previous team will race along with Niccolo Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder in 2017.

ktm rc16 ktm motorcycles MotoGP bike racing
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78