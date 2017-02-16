autoevolution

Yamaha Leads Second Day MotoGP Testing In Australia

 
Following a successful first stage around the Phillip Island Grad Prix Circuit, Movistar Yamaha managed to dictate the pace in the second day of testing as well, with Vinales finishing the round in first place.
Maverick Vinales and teammate Valentino Rossi went back on the track in day two, continuing their preparations for the 2017 MotoGP season and came in with impressive scores. The team seamlessly picked up where they left off and achieved first and eight place in the timesheets.

Setting a 1’28.847, Vinales showed to keep up his impressive form, and, with the time-attack out of the way, he used the remaining time of the day’s eight-out session to work on the race pace.

The Spaniard posted several series of consecutive 1’29 laps to underline his protagonist status. He managed to complete a total of 80 laps, all the while remaining unchallenged at the top of the timetable, leaving the track as the fastest rider with a comfortable 0.462-second lead over his closest rival from Honda.

“Today we focused a lot on the race pace, and honestly we did a great job, we made a big step compared to yesterday,” Vinales said at the end of the session. “I’m feeling more comfortable on the track, and I’m getting more grip from the tires. I think we did a good job today, but we still have some work to do. We need to choose which chassis we like and decide on a few other things. We still have a lot of laps ahead of us.”

His teammate, Valentino Rossi, also got his YZR-M1 on the track to take its development another step further. He spent the morning getting a feel for the track and soon worked his way up to the fifth place before switching to try out new Michelin tires.

The Doctor completed 43 laps before lunch, after which he celebrated his 38th birthday with the crew. Back on track in the afternoon, the Italian blazed through 27 more laps, posting a best time of 1’29.674 which earned him the eight place.
