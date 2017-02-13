Dainese and AGV Sign With Sky Racing Team VR46 For 2017

It’s not the fourth consecutive year that Sky Racing Team VR46 partners with Dainese and AGV. Offering advanced safety in dynamic sports, the two companies will start supporting the young Italian riders Francesco Bagnaia, Stefano Manzi, Andrea Migno, and Nicolo Bulega in Moto2 and Moto3 Championships starting March 26th.





“It is with great enthusiasm that Dainese and AGV will support the Sky Racing Team VR46 also for the 2017 season,” stated Fabio Muner, Racing & Strategic Partnerships Director of Dainese Group. “It’s important to ensure these riders, true assets of Italian motorcycle racing, with the best protective technologies.”



“This year we double the categories and the bikes. We doubled our efforts, but it is also with doubled-satisfaction that we support these young promising Italian riders, providing them with technical gear that enables to nurture their talent during the long and demanding season of the World Championship. This is just a further confirmation that the job done together by Sky, Valentino Rossi, Dainese and AGV is quickly bringing our riders to stand out in the international arena,” he added.



The system inflates special airbags around the rider’s body, covering the neck, shoulders, and collarbones. Thanks to a micro-filament internal structure, the airbag deploys in a controlled width over its full length and wraps around the rider’s body unlike what you’ve seen in the automotive industry.



