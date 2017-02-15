Oldschool Is Back, Sons Of Speed Motorcycle Race To Start In March

Back to basics motorcycle racing
is returning as the Sons of Speed inaugural race will be held this March during the world-famous Daytona Bike Week. Twenty daredevils will pit their retro-inspired bikes against each other on Saturday, March 18, at New Smyrna Speedway, Florida. Oldschool motorcycling is back!
Inspired by the early twentieth-century board-track racing bikes, the Sons of Speed race harkens back to the oldschool stripped down slim motorcycles built to compete on an oval track
. Basically some bicycles with big V-twin engines strapped to them.
“There has been so much enthusiasm from fans and potential participants since we first announced the concept,”
said Billy Lane, renowned bike builder and founder of Sons of Speed. “Now the date’s set, tickets are selling fast, we have a full slate of riders, and we can’t wait for March.”
Held at the New Smyrna Speedway’s half-mile, banked racetrack, the first race of the new series will feature twenty riders in several different heats, and the winners in each one will advance to a championship round.
Each racer will sit astride identical hand-built racing chassis holding pre-1925 1,000 cc American V-twin engines. From here, each rider is free to customize his/her machine by fabricating the handlebars, exhaust, fenders, footpegs and fuel tank.
If you want to attend such a beautiful event, there are three pre-sale ticket options for now. First, there’s the special early bird-rate pricing for single-day tickets, costing $15 for adults and $5 for kids. You can get them until March 18, but keep in mind they take you through the gate only once.
The next option is the $50 presale ticket which gets you VIP access and choice seating, allowing you to watch the practice session on 17th and attend the race on the 18th.
Finally, the $250 presale pack gets you all the VIP perks plus a one-hour long group tour of Billy Lane’s shop.