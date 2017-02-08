autoevolution

KTM Announces RC Cup Asia For 2017

 
8 Feb 2017, 15:56 UTC
News / Moto
Already established in Europe and the Americas, the KTM RC Cup racing series is getting even more popular. The bike maker is pleased to announce the launch of the KTM RC Cup Asia.
“Competition is in our DNA,” CSO KTM Group Hubert Trunkenpolz said. “The global RC CUP format is one element of the strategy of bringing READY TO RACE to our customers. In addition to our massive Factory Racing program, KTM invests heavily into customer sports activities. With our RC product line-up and the dedicated RC CUP specification, the perfect instrument is in place to involve any track oriented rider and with an unbeatable cost scenario."

The first KTM RC Cup competition began in 2014 with the ADAC Junior Cup, and during the 2016 Nero Giardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich, the Austrian motorcycle maker along with ADAC announced its extension.

Achieving great success in Germany’s ADAC series, the KMT RC 390 Cup motorcycles soon created a higher demand. In 2016, the bikes battled it out as part of a road racing championships in North America, the United Kingdom, France, Benelux, Finland, Mexico, and Italy. Ultimately, this year the RC Cup is expanding to Asia in order to answer the demands for this attractive series.

The KTM RC 390 motorcycle is now known as a super sport street bike that delivers a big hit of adrenalin from a relatively small engine capacity. Austria's KTM brand is proud of its Ready To Race DNA but understands there is always the potential for more.

In its sporty ‘CUP' guise, and complete with a host of race-focused KTM PowerParts and fully adjustable WP Suspension, the RC 390 becomes a fully-fledged track weapon and an ideal tool for junior riders to begin their career in the wonderful world of bike racing.

In 2017, KTM RC CUP bikes are set to empower more young riders looking to become future world champions from even more corners of the world, making next year’s World Final an even more exciting prospect.
