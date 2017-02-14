AMA Ice Race Grand Championship Gets Rescheduled

When no one else is riding, some motorcyclists go ice racing
. This sport comprises a circuit that looks like an oval dirt-track racing one, except it’s drawn on ice. The AMA Ice Race Grand Championship is one of the most popular, but this year it’s getting rescheduled due to abnormal weather. Thanks, Volkswagen...
Warmer than normal temperatures in northern Michigan have made racing conditions questionable so the 2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship has been rescheduled for the the following weekend at the same location.
This means you may attend it now between February 24-26 instead of 17-19. The championship will feature a grand prix race Friday, February 24 in addition to oval track racing on Saturday and Sunday.
“It is only appropriate to postpone the race for a week to seek the best possible conditions for racers and spectators alike,”
said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant.
The AMA
Ice Race Grand Championship features classes for riders from 4 years old to 50-plus competing on bikes that range from lightly modified off-road machines to full-on, purpose-built ice racers.
The racers modify a variety of machines to run on frozen lakes and ponds using knobby off-road tires often studded with hundreds of sheet-metal-style screws for added grip and stability.
Riders will battle for AMA National No. 1 plates in a number of classes. The top riders at the event will also compete for the AMA Ice Racer of the Year Award, given to the most impressive rider on the ice, while the youth riders will chase the honor of AMA Youth Ice Racer of the Year.
In addition to racing for AMA National No. 1 plates at the AMA Ice Race Grand Championship, AMA members compete in local ice racing events every winter. Northern Indiana, Michigan, New York, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are some of the premier locales for ice racing.