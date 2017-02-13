autoevolution

Ducati And Aruba.it Racing Extend Partnership, Preparing For 2017 WSBK

 
Following a successful 2016 season, the Aruba.it/Ducati team is prepared to take on the 2017 World Superbike Championship thanks to a partnership renewal and extended contracts for racers Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri.
The riders and their racing motorcycles were revealed at the Aruba Data Center IT1 in Arezzo, Italy, to showcase what it is to come for this year’s season.

Commenting at the event, Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali said “The success obtained in 2016 by the Aruba.it team and Chaz’s six wins in a row helped to conclude in fine style an important year for Ducati, which celebrated its ninetieth birthday with constant growth, both on a sporting and commercial level, exceeding 55,000 bikes sold in one year and notching up a new record for the company.”

The new livery of the factory Panigale R, which presents evolutions in chassis, engine, and electronics, was also unveiled. Riders this year will again be Chaz Davies, coming off the back of a record-breaking season which strengthened his status as one of the top riders in the production-based racing series.

The SBK paddock is also buzzing over the return to racing of Marco Melandri, the vastly experienced and ultra-quick Italian, who has already scored 19 wins and 49 podiums in four years in Superbike and who has already demonstrated that he has reached an excellent feeling with his new Panigale R.

“Eleven wins and a total of 22 podiums in 2016 represent a record and are a perfect example of the constant progress made over these last two seasons, but our main objective remains the title, and we are here to aim for it under the sign of continuity and evolution,” Aruba S.p.A CEO Stefano Cecconi said.

The Aruba.it/Ducati team are heading to Australia for two days of pre-season testing at Phillip Island on February 20-21, just a few days before the opening round of the season at the same circuit.
