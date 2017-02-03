Ducati is Organizing Orientation Courses in Italy

Ducati is trying to “get them while they’re young” as it is starting to organize orientation courses for last-year high schoolers in Italy and showing them the cool job of designing and engineering motorcycles.





This is a very noble thing to do, and we consider every other bike maker should organize such events and raise the young people's interest towards mechanical process and design in the world of two-wheelers. The interactive teaching course named Physics Laboratory in Motion, organized by the Ducati Foundation, promotes university guidance. As of February 2nd, there are planned a series of meetings to present scientific and technical-technological level degrees to the Bologna students of the fourth and fifth year of the Secondary High School. The events take place in the Physics Laboratory in Motion, which is at the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale.The university orientation project promoted by the Physics Laboratory in Moto is organized in collaboration with the University of Bologna (UniBO), the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UniMoRe), and under the patronage of the Regional School of Emilia -Romagna. The University of Bologna participates with workshops on 15 of its study courses in Engineering, Computer Science, and Physics. The event is scheduled for each Thursday in February from 15.00 to 17.00.Friday, February 24th, the UniIMoRe holds three seminars dedicated to the students of Modena High School "Alessandro Tassoni" and the Industrial Technical Institute "Enrico Fermi" and students from the "Aldo Moro" high school and the Institute of Education superior "Leopoldo Nobili."In addition to supporting the high school students in choosing the path of university studies, the Orientation Project promoted by Fisica in Moto Ducati, UniBo and UniMoRe also wants to introduce training proposals in the scientific and technical and technological fields of universities of Emilia Romagna. The initiative then intends to highlight the importance of cultural heritage in the technical and scientific field, which distinguishes many companies in the area.This is a very noble thing to do, and we consider every other bike maker should organize such events and raise the young people's interest towards mechanical process and design in the world of two-wheelers.