autoevolution

Ducati is Organizing Orientation Courses in Italy

 
3 Feb 2017, 14:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Ducati is trying to “get them while they’re young” as it is starting to organize orientation courses for last-year high schoolers in Italy and showing them the cool job of designing and engineering motorcycles.
The interactive teaching course named Physics Laboratory in Motion, organized by the Ducati Foundation, promotes university guidance. As of February 2nd, there are planned a series of meetings to present scientific and technical-technological level degrees to the Bologna students of the fourth and fifth year of the Secondary High School. The events take place in the Physics Laboratory in Motion, which is at the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale.

The university orientation project promoted by the Physics Laboratory in Moto is organized in collaboration with the University of Bologna (UniBO), the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UniMoRe), and under the patronage of the Regional School of Emilia -Romagna. The University of Bologna participates with workshops on 15 of its study courses in Engineering, Computer Science, and Physics. The event is scheduled for each Thursday in February from 15.00 to 17.00.

Friday, February 24th, the UniIMoRe holds three seminars dedicated to the students of Modena High School "Alessandro Tassoni" and the Industrial Technical Institute "Enrico Fermi" and students from the "Aldo Moro" high school and the Institute of Education superior "Leopoldo Nobili."

In addition to supporting the high school students in choosing the path of university studies, the Orientation Project promoted by Fisica in Moto Ducati, UniBo and UniMoRe also wants to introduce training proposals in the scientific and technical and technological fields of universities of Emilia Romagna. The initiative then intends to highlight the importance of cultural heritage in the technical and scientific field, which distinguishes many companies in the area.

This is a very noble thing to do, and we consider every other bike maker should organize such events and raise the young people's interest towards mechanical process and design in the world of two-wheelers.
bike industry bike tech Ducati street bike
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68