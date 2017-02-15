autoevolution

Suzuki Sponsoring the Road Atlanta MotoAmerica Round

 
15 Feb 2017
by
Suzuki and its newly-launched ECSTAR oil and chemical brand will return as the official sponsor of the Road Atlanta MotoAmerica round, supporting Roger Hayden and Tony Elias aboard their new GSX-R 1000 R.
In addition to the second round of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series held between 28-30 of April, Suzuki is returning to its Official Manufacturer of the series for a third consecutive season.

Last year, the Yoshimura Suzuki team had a breakout season with Elias and Hayden combining for eight victories. Those winnings give Suzuki 181 victories as a manufacturer in AMA Superbike racing, the highest mark in the series history.

Along with having the most wins in the class, Suzuki also holds the record for most championships, with 13 titles gained since 1979. This year, the company hopes Elias and Hayden will score the 14th one.

“Suzuki has a long history of road-racing excellence in the United States,” said Kerry Graeber, Vice President MC/ATV Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. “It is our pleasure to continue working alongside MotoAmerica to bring awareness to the series and to help grow the sport in America. Suzuki’s all-new Oil and Chemical brand, ECSTAR, is an essential element in our continued support.”

“With ECSTAR’s involvement, the all-new 2017 GSX-R1000, and two extremely talented racers heading up the Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team, it is sure to be an exciting year for Suzuki in MotoAmerica road racing,” he added.

Apart from this, Suzuki is also supporting Team Hammer in the Superstock 1000, Supersport, and Supersport 600. In 2016, Valentin Debise finished third in the Supersport Series on his GSX-R600, taking his first career MotoAmerica victory at Road America.

Debise will be joined again in 2017 by Jake Lewis, who will race the GSX-R1000 in Superstock. Newcomer Nick McFadden will pilot the GSX-R600 in Supersport, and also new to the team, Brandon Cleland will ride the Superstock 600 class.
