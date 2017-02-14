2017 Aprilia RSV4 And Tuono Price Announced For The U.S.

The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono models made their debut on the United States market at Chicago IMS. On the occasion, the bike maker also announced the pricing and availability info for each motorcycle.





The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RF flavor earns new and more sophisticated Ohlins suspension systems, with fine adjustments in both hydraulics and spring preload. There’s also an adjustable steering damper and a modified braking system relying on a pair of 5 mm thick steel discs with diameter increased to 330 mm that are gripped by Brembo M50 calipers.



Offered in the Superpole paint configuration, the bike will be available in dealerships starting March, with an MSRP of $22,999.



Its stablemate, the 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RR race replica incorporates all the electronic, engine, and brake innovation on the RF to which it adds magnesium external housings, oil sump and head covers, as well as a wide range of chassis adjustments.



The RR is available in Grigio Bucine and Nero Ascari. It will be available starting the same month at an MSRP of $16,999.



The 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory is the more exclusive version, coming with Ohlins NIX suspension and cool graphics. Offered in Superpole finish, the bike will be available starting March as well, at an MSRP of $17,499.



