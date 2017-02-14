autoevolution

2017 Aprilia RSV4 And Tuono Price Announced For The U.S.

 
14 Feb 2017, 14:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono models made their debut on the United States market at Chicago IMS. On the occasion, the bike maker also announced the pricing and availability info for each motorcycle.
Starting with the RSV4 line, the primary goal in creating the new model was the same one that has set it apart from its birth in 2009 - to be the absolute best uncompromised superbike and to be as close as possible to the current Aprilia racing bikes.

The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RF flavor earns new and more sophisticated Ohlins suspension systems, with fine adjustments in both hydraulics and spring preload. There’s also an adjustable steering damper and a modified braking system relying on a pair of 5 mm thick steel discs with diameter increased to 330 mm that are gripped by Brembo M50 calipers.

Offered in the Superpole paint configuration, the bike will be available in dealerships starting March, with an MSRP of $22,999.

Its stablemate, the 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RR race replica incorporates all the electronic, engine, and brake innovation on the RF to which it adds magnesium external housings, oil sump and head covers, as well as a wide range of chassis adjustments.

The RR is available in Grigio Bucine and Nero Ascari. It will be available starting the same month at an MSRP of $16,999.

Moving on to the naked Tuono V4, it is offered in two distinct models, both upgraded for 2017 with TFT display, Aprilia Cruise Control, Cornering ABS, and Quickshift with clutchless downshift.

The 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory is the more exclusive version, coming with Ohlins NIX suspension and cool graphics. Offered in Superpole finish, the bike will be available starting March as well, at an MSRP of $17,499.

Last but not least, the 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR thrill machine gets the same Brembo braking system as the RSV4 and is offered in Grigio Portimao or Nero Assen at an MSRP of $14,999.
Aprilia tuono v4 RSV4 Superbike naked
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78