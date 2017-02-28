MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez Briefly Dislocates Shoulder

After positives results at the official test in Australia, Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa went back on track in Jerez, Spain, for a private test. The schedule initially foresaw two days of work, but the rain messed up the plans on Friday, pushing the team to cancel the tests during the day.Although the skies remained cloudy during the weekend, track conditions were improving, allowing the Repsol Honda team to continue working on the pre-season testing program.In the afternoon, Marc suffered a crash at turn 7 and briefly dislocated his right shoulder. A check at the circuit’s medical center revealed no further damage. Despite the crash, Marc was able to get back in the saddle and complete most of his testing program.“Today was a productive day, as we were able to do many laps and to work on our bike well,” Marc explains. “We did most of the work we had planned, which is good. I crashed in the afternoon and dislocated my shoulder, but luckily it was nothing serious. Now I’ll have some rest back at home and get ready for the next test, in Qatar.”Teammate Dani Pedrosa stayed upright for the whole testing although the track wasn’t perfect. At the end, he said he is satisfied with what he achieved in such conditions.“After missing yesterday, luckily today we were able to fully exploit the time available, even though the track conditions in the morning were not ideal and we had to concentrate all our testing schedule in one day,” Dani said. “We worked really hard, but we’re satisfied with what we’ve done here. Now we must keep focused and try and continue in the same way in Qatar in two weeks’ time.”Back in Japan, the HRC engineers will analyze the data collected in the two tests and prepare for the final one which is scheduled to take place at Losail, Qatar, on March 10-12.