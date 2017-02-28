autoevolution

smart Prepares Two Special Editions For The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
Make no mistake about it, everyone loves special editions. Even if the “special” part refers exclusively to a wicked paint, car buyers have a sweet spot for limited-run models. smart, which is a brand that speaks volumes to the young and trendy, knows it well.
It's not surprising, then, that the Mercedes-owned automaker has a couple of special editions in store for the 87th edition of the automotive industry’s fanciest show. The first of the lot is the fortwo cabrio Brabus edition #2.

Silver paintwork with Brabus edition #2 lettering are the exterior’s highlights, whereas the Monoblock VIII alloy wheels with a matte anthracite high-sheen finish round off the visual goodies. The soft top, meanwhile, is finished is red.

The interior design, expectedly, is a color-coordinated job with all the bits and bobs one would expect from a €26,750 micro car. Under the hood, the fortwo cabrio Brabus edition #2 packs 0.9 liters worth of three-cylinder turbocharged goodness. The 90 PS is connected to a six-speed twinamic transmission.

smart calls the second limited-run model forfour crosstown edition. The name, curiously, makes me hum to Jimi Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic, but the truth of the matter is this is just a petite urban dweller with a big attitude. Pricing for the forfour crosstown isn’t available for the time being.

Powered by the same engine as its smaller brother, the crosstown prides itself on underride guard-look detachable parts front and rear, plus crossover-like side skirts. smart says that this fellow will be made available in a number of colors, with the grey-and-black Geneva show car serving as an appetizer. The forfour in crosstown guise is matched with a five-speed manual box.

On a slight tangent from what the smart brand has prepared for its European customers, the automaker decided that its U.S. and Canadian lineups will drop gasoline-powered models due to increasingly smaller sales figures.
