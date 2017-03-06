Marquez Takes The New Honda X-ADV To A Spin In The Snow

Honda’s triple MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has taken advantage of a unique opportunity to test a whole new kind of motorcycle, by piloting the Honda X-ADV through the snow of the celebrated Hahnenkamm mountain in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

The X-ADV is where the comfort and convenience of a scooter meet the spirit and riding performance of an adventure motorcycle. It mixes ruggedstyle with premium specifications, thanks to a tough chassis, long travel suspension, four-piston radial-mount brakes and a powerful engine driving through Dual Clutch Transmission.Burried somewhere under all that angled bodywork and interesting graphics scheme is a 745 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine mated with a Honda Dual Clutch Transmission. The system offers 55and 68 Nm (50 lb-ft) of torque, which looks to be very useful in offroad environments as well as in between the city stoplights.All lights are LED, and the adventure scooter can be had in two standard and two special edition finishes: Digital Silver Metallic, Matt Bullet Silver, Pearl Glare White and Victory Red.and Euro 4 compliance come by default.The Honda X-ADV scooter is also equipped with a 5-level adjustable wind screen, underseat storage space for an off-road style helmet, hand guards, Rally-style instrument display, center stand, and the Honda Smart Key system.As with other respectable new scooters on the market, the X-ADV is being offered with a large list of accessories including two top boxes (45-or 35-liter in different finishes), a rear rack, front bars, leg/foot deflector shields, and floor plates.Having already ridden his RC213V MotoGP machine through the snow of one of the world’s most famous ski slopes, it was Marquez’s next mission to try out the new X-ADV – complete with spiked ‘snow’ tires – on a course more usually ‘ridden’ by world champions of a different sporting discipline.