autoevolution

Marquez Takes The New Honda X-ADV To A Spin In The Snow

 
6 Mar 2017, 15:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Honda’s triple MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has taken advantage of a unique opportunity to test a whole new kind of motorcycle, by piloting the Honda X-ADV through the snow of the celebrated Hahnenkamm mountain in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
The X-ADV is where the comfort and convenience of a scooter meet the spirit and riding performance of an adventure motorcycle. It mixes rugged SUV style with premium specifications, thanks to a tough chassis, long travel suspension, four-piston radial-mount brakes and a powerful engine driving through Dual Clutch Transmission.

Burried somewhere under all that angled bodywork and interesting graphics scheme is a 745 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine mated with a Honda Dual Clutch Transmission. The system offers 55 HP and 68 Nm (50 lb-ft) of torque, which looks to be very useful in offroad environments as well as in between the city stoplights.

All lights are LED, and the adventure scooter can be had in two standard and two special edition finishes: Digital Silver Metallic, Matt Bullet Silver, Pearl Glare White and Victory Red. ABS and Euro 4 compliance come by default.

The Honda X-ADV scooter is also equipped with a 5-level adjustable wind screen, underseat storage space for an off-road style helmet, hand guards, Rally-style instrument display, center stand, and the Honda Smart Key system.

As with other respectable new scooters on the market, the X-ADV is being offered with a large list of accessories including two top boxes (45-or 35-liter in different finishes), a rear rack, front bars, leg/foot deflector shields, and floor plates.

Having already ridden his RC213V MotoGP machine through the snow of one of the world’s most famous ski slopes, it was Marquez’s next mission to try out the new X-ADV – complete with spiked ‘snow’ tires – on a course more usually ‘ridden’ by world champions of a different sporting discipline.

honda adv x-adv Honda motorcycles scooter MotoGP
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71