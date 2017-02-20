Motorex Has New Oil Specially Designed For Scooters

You might not see that many motorcycles in the cold season, but there are owners who still use their scooters despite the low temperature. That does take a toll on your engine if you’re not using the right oil and Motorex just added a new product specially designed for such conditions.





When you are commuting in constant stop-and-go



This is the reason why Motorex is suggesting you use its new oil formula instead of the previous one, the SAE 5W/40. It won’t aid your engine heat faster, but it will prevent wear in such conditions.



The Scooter Forza 4T SAE 0W/30 was made to counter the increased wear caused by frequent cold starts. Thanks to the new formula, the lubrication complies with the stringent Piaggio oil specification for the liquid-cooled i-Get engines with multi-valve cylinder heads, for which the manufacturer stipulates the performance levels ACEA A5/B5, VW 503 00, VW 506 00, and VW 506 01.



Already at the lowest temperatures, the Motorex Scooter Forza 4T SAE 0W/30 forms a great lubricating film, minimizing wear in the warm-up phase. This means the oil comprises all the specifications to allow for a smooth run and extended engine lifespan.



