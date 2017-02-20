autoevolution

2017 Fiat Panda Facelift Spied, An Explosion of Customization Options Is Coming

 
20 Feb 2017
by
The Panda is a key pillar of Fiat's European line-up, with the miniature people mover, as one might label the Italian subcompact, now being almost ready to receive a facelift.
The revamp is now in its final development stages, with our spy shooters having recently snapped a prototype completing the winter side of the testing.

The prototype seen in these images is heavily camouflaged and yet we don't expect radical styling changes. Instead, the refresh will play the customization card - the Panda has already received spectacular editions such as the 4x4 or the Cross and the revamp will take the line-up even further, while the color and material options for the standard models are also set to become more generous.

On the technical front, the Panda and the Fiat 500 share most of their components, which means that the first will borrow the powerplant changes delivered during the latest 500 facelift.

One of the important engine questions has to do with a performance version of the Panda. Despite aficionados showing interest in a hot incarnation of the model, Fiat hasn't taken the model past the 100 hp border so far, which means that talking about a potential Abarth version seems like a far stretch.

The same can be said about the suspension, which means that the refreshed Panda will become cozier, while a few extra NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) changes will boost the overall refinement level of the vehicle.

Aside from the colorful options mentioned above, which target both the exterior and the interior of the Panda facelift, the cabin will also benefit from improved infotainment.

The facelifted Panda will land later this year, while those of you aiming for a radically transformed model will have to wait for the fourth generation of the model, which should land around the end of the decade.
