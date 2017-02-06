Piaggio Presents Personal Luggage Carriers

The Piaggio Group just revealed the GITA and KILO projects, representing the first task developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a company based in Boston that handles advanced research for future mobility choices.GITA is an autonomous vehicle designed to assist people. It’s two wheels, and bubbly construction allows a luggage space of up to 18 kg (40 lb). The small robot can observe and communicate along with the possibility to follow a person at speeds of up to 35 km/h (22 mph). It also knows how to move independently in a mapped environment.KILO, on the other hand, acts as a bigger brother. It’s elongated shape, and three wheels offer more stability along with a carrying capacity of 120 liters (31.7 gal) or 100 kg (220 lb) of luggage.“To deeply understand people and their habits to meet their needs, this is the course that led us to create GITA,” PFF Chairman Michele Colaninno said. “We understood that we have to create products in line with the needs of tomorrow’s humans, and we will do it through humanity. The success story is made up of PFF people and teams, who confirm it. They are young, enthusiastic, with no fear of challenges, a melting pot of cultures and professionalism that have created a perfect merging of robotics, engineering, and design.”The revolutionary nature of GITA and KILO is reflected by their ability to provide support to people in the various activities that characterize their movements in everyday life, extending the limited operating range and carrying capacity of humans. They are, in fact, conceived as a true platform for mobility, which can be customized and integrated to meet different needs in multiple scenarios.