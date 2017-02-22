Ever Wondered Where’s The Largest Ducati Showroom? No, it's Not In Italy

autoevolution

You might be tempted to say the world’s largest Ducati showroom is in Italy, the home of the famous bike maker, but you’d be wrong. That’s because the Ducati Flagship Store Indonesia is now the biggest one in the world.
Yep, has Ducati made significant progress in Indonesia, and now, after 15 years of the brand existence there, the company’s CEO Claudio Domenicali made a trip there to congratulate the employees and see the facility for himself.

“Our importer in Indonesia, PT Garansindo Euro Sports, has done a superb job of interpreting Ducati brand values,” said Claudio Domenicali at the Meet-and-Greet event held today at the Ducati Flagship Store Indonesia. “The Jakarta showroom presents our products as true works of art in a well thought-out, decidedly premium setting. Plenty of space, a multi-floor display, attention to detail, the exhibition of vintage bikes, an entire floor dedicated to the Scrambler, welcome areas and a top-notch Service area make this store one of the best in the world.”

The casual event which also featured live music, a barbecue, reunited local Ducati communities such as the DDOCI and DSO Ducati Owners Clubs. The local media was present as well to meet Domenicali. It looks like people there have always been very supportive of the activities organized by Ducati.

"Ducati Asia is delighted that Mr. Domenicali has taken time from his busy schedule to visit Indonesia today,” said Marco Biondi, Regional Sales & Marketing Director Asia. “After just one year we are very proud to see the world’s largest Ducati store here in Asia, and we are also very happy to see the brand growing so strongly across Indonesia.”

Judging by the success of the Italian bike maker has in Indonesia, it seems that not every rider there wants to go to work on a flimsy, plasticky Asian scooter or moped. The Ducati Store there measures 3,000 square meters and is situated in Jakarta. It was opened last year and apparently is doing quite well.
