2017 Yamaha Scooters Coming With More Accessories And Features

Yamaha is continuing to bring more value to its range of scooters through the introduction of a wide range of accessories for the 2017 TMAX models and the X-MAX 300 as well as a cool app to bring them into the digital age.





Along with that, Yamaha wants to offer clients advanced customization options through a wide range of available genuine accessories. The list features everything from functional items, such as top cases and inner bags, as well as comfort products including a range of comfort seats, backrests, and grip heaters, to sport-oriented items like an Akrapovic exhaust, sporty windshield, and tail-tidy kits.



To top it off, Yamaha and Vodafone have teamed up to take maxi scooter riders into a new era of connected services with the new My TMAX Connect app. Available as a standard connection on the Yamaha TMAX SX and DX, the mobile app opens a new world of functionalities and information thanks to the integrated GPS system and telematics infrastructure.



When using the My TMAX Connect APP, all TMAX SX and TMAX DX owners can access a wide range of services that includes a bike tracker option, remote horn and flasher function, speed alert, geofence and trip reports throughout most of Europe. As well as giving you a range of useful functionalities and data, the system also helps to protect your TMAX SX or TMAX DX via the Vodafone network of dedicated Secure Operating Centers.



