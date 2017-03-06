autoevolution

2017 Yamaha Scooters Coming With More Accessories And Features

 
6 Mar 2017, 15:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Yamaha is continuing to bring more value to its range of scooters through the introduction of a wide range of accessories for the 2017 TMAX models and the X-MAX 300 as well as a cool app to bring them into the digital age.
Coming with a sporty, dynamic new design along with a new lightweight aluminum chassis and advanced electronic control technology, the 2017 Yamaha TMAX will be available in three versions - the TMAX, TMAX SX, and TMAX DX.

Along with that, Yamaha wants to offer clients advanced customization options through a wide range of available genuine accessories. The list features everything from functional items, such as top cases and inner bags, as well as comfort products including a range of comfort seats, backrests, and grip heaters, to sport-oriented items like an Akrapovic exhaust, sporty windshield, and tail-tidy kits.

With the new Yamaha X-MAX 300 following to arrive in dealers this spring, this model too will benefit from a lot of accessories, including top cases, backrests, underseat compartment divider, high screen, Akrapovic exhaust, foot panels and more.

To top it off, Yamaha and Vodafone have teamed up to take maxi scooter riders into a new era of connected services with the new My TMAX Connect app. Available as a standard connection on the Yamaha TMAX SX and DX, the mobile app opens a new world of functionalities and information thanks to the integrated GPS system and telematics infrastructure.

When using the My TMAX Connect APP, all TMAX SX and TMAX DX owners can access a wide range of services that includes a bike tracker option, remote horn and flasher function, speed alert, geofence and trip reports throughout most of Europe. As well as giving you a range of useful functionalities and data, the system also helps to protect your TMAX SX or TMAX DX via the Vodafone network of dedicated Secure Operating Centers.

The new list of accessories for the TMAX and X-MAX 300 models will be available from spring 2017 onwards.
yamaha tmax Yamaha motorcycles scooter bike industry
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78