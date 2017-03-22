Movistar Yamaha Gets Ready For 2017 MotoGP Opener In Qatar

autoevolution
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team announced it has returned to the Losail International Circuit in Qatar as the MotoGP World Championship starts this weekend. Rossi and Vinales are eager to start their engines and get in the first free practice on Thursday.
Following a busy winter filled with extensive testing, Valentino Rossi is ready to get back into his leathers to take on the new challenge. The rider said he looks forward to start comparing some solutions found during the final pre-season test and fight for the victory.

Last season, Rossi bravely fought his way up to fourth place in Doha, missing a podium spot by a hair. This year, the nine-time MotoGP World Champion is determined to pop the champagne at the end of the first round.

So far, the Italian superstar secured wins in the premier class in Qatar in 2005, 2006, 2010, and 2015. He also claimed second place in 2007, 2009, 2013, and 2014.

His teammate, Maverick Vinales, is set to make his official race debut for the team this weekend and has his mind set on the tallest step of the podium. During the off-season, he has consistently been one of the top contenders and is keen on keeping the trend going at the Qatar GP.

The Spaniard rider showed he felt comfortable at the test a fortnight ago, when he finished his fourth fastest lap of the four official pre-season IRTA tests, but he remains level-headed about his Yamaha race debut.

Moreover, the team has announced it is set to reveal new partners that are added to their YZR-M1s’ color schemes. For the 2017 season, the Yamaha Factory Racing team has strengthened the relationship with Official Sponsors PT.

The Losail International Circuit is best known for being the only track on the MotoGP calendar to host a night-time Grand Prix. The first time the event was held under the floodlights was in 2008 after the MotoGP circus had visited the asphalt strip in the outskirts of Doha four times prior for daytime races.
