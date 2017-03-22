McLaren 720S Racecar with Marlboro Livery Rendered with Formula One Aerodynamics

autoevolution
We've said it before and we'll say it again - while Woking engineers and designers have striven to hide most of the aerodynamic elements of the 720S under the skin of the supercar, the Internet makes efforts to reverse the process.
The rendering above brings a new example of the said world wide web aero-trolling. This time around the Macca gets an F1 makeover.

The pixel play brings us back to the era when tobacco companies were one of the financial forces behind the Great Circus.

The Marlboro livery stands out just as much as the newfound aero elements of the 720S, perhaps being a nod to the 1974 season, when McLaren grabbed its first drivers' championship title, while also entering a partnership with Marlboro that stood for many years.

From the nose of the contraption, to the winglets on the side and the air scoop behind the passenger cell, this 720S looks ready to spend every day of its life on the circuit. Oh, and let's not forget the F1-specific wheels and the super-sized rear wing of the velocity demon.

One might wonder why digital artists take the time to deliver such pixel giggles. Well, for one thing, once such a cheeky idea pops up in an artist's mind, it doesn't take too much effort for this to become 1 and 0 reality.

For instance, Yasid Oozear, the man behind this rendering, explained the birth of the image on his Facebook page, while also delivering a timelapse vidoe on the matter: "The design [of the "standard" McLaren 720S] is growing on me, but that did not stop me today from tampering with one. Haha. 30 mins or so, but see it in less than a minute!"

Oh well, at least the aerodynamic elements that set the 720S apart from its rivals, namely the airflow-channeling eye sockets and the air channels hidden inside the doors, have been kept in place. And, as those of you who are tuned into our rendering tales know, such etiquette isn't always present when supercar renderings are created.

