McLaren 570GT with Extreme Fi Exhaust Spits Flames Like a Grand Tourer Dragon

With the 570GT, McLaren has made great efforts to highlight the coziness gene in its freshly-formed DNA. However, you shouldn't expect this to keep the aftermarket realm from sharpening up the teeth of the Grand Tourer.





The said exhaust company delivers some of the loudest hardware on the market and the piece fitted to this Macca is no exception. As such, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the machine can now fully express its feelings and emotions. Fans of long trips have no reasons to fret, though, as the valves included in the setup mean that the 570GT can turn into an introvert whenever the driver wishes this.



Then there's the flaming side of the aftermarket adventure. This



It's worth noting that while McLaren used to cater to the needs of velocity junkies and coziness aficionados with the help of different models, the latest Woking animal, namely the 720S that made its debut in Geneva, comes to mix both assets.



We still have to wait for McLaren to bring the 720S to the real world and yet we expect the newcomer to display an extremely pleasing duality, perhaps jumping from the GT to the supercar role at the touch of... a few buttons.



Here's a



Since the video below is of mediocre quality, we've added a second clip at the bottom of the page, one that allows us to take a high-definition look at a Fi Exhaust-gifted McLaren 570S. Make sure you turn up the volume before reaching for those "play" buttons.







The freshest example of this comes from Fi Exhaust, with the Taiwan-based developer taking the time to play with an example of the Woking machine.The said exhaust company delivers some of the loudest hardware on the market and the piece fitted to this Macca is no exception. As such, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the machine can now fully express its feelings and emotions. Fans of long trips have no reasons to fret, though, as the valves included in the setup mean that the 570GT can turn into an introvert whenever the driver wishes this.Then there's the flaming side of the aftermarket adventure. This 570GT has become a bit of a dragon, as you'll be able to notice in the first piece of footage below.It's worth noting that while McLaren used to cater to the needs of velocity junkies and coziness aficionados with the help of different models, the latest Woking animal, namely the 720S that made its debut in Geneva, comes to mix both assets.We still have to wait for McLaren to bring the 720S to the real world and yet we expect the newcomer to display an extremely pleasing duality, perhaps jumping from the GT to the supercar role at the touch of... a few buttons.Here's a walkaround of the 650S successor, one that sees the carmaker's chief designers explaining the features of the vehicle.Since the video below is of mediocre quality, we've added a second clip at the bottom of the page, one that allows us to take a high-definition look at a Fi Exhaust-gifted McLaren 570S. Make sure you turn up the volume before reaching for those "play" buttons.