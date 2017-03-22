autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

McLaren 570GT with Extreme Fi Exhaust Spits Flames Like a Grand Tourer Dragon

 
22 Mar 2017, 10:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
With the 570GT, McLaren has made great efforts to highlight the coziness gene in its freshly-formed DNA. However, you shouldn't expect this to keep the aftermarket realm from sharpening up the teeth of the Grand Tourer.
The freshest example of this comes from Fi Exhaust, with the Taiwan-based developer taking the time to play with an example of the Woking machine.

The said exhaust company delivers some of the loudest hardware on the market and the piece fitted to this Macca is no exception. As such, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the machine can now fully express its feelings and emotions. Fans of long trips have no reasons to fret, though, as the valves included in the setup mean that the 570GT can turn into an introvert whenever the driver wishes this.

Then there's the flaming side of the aftermarket adventure. This 570GT has become a bit of a dragon, as you'll be able to notice in the first piece of footage below.

It's worth noting that while McLaren used to cater to the needs of velocity junkies and coziness aficionados with the help of different models, the latest Woking animal, namely the 720S that made its debut in Geneva, comes to mix both assets.

We still have to wait for McLaren to bring the 720S to the real world and yet we expect the newcomer to display an extremely pleasing duality, perhaps jumping from the GT to the supercar role at the touch of... a few buttons.

Here's a walkaround of the 650S successor, one that sees the carmaker's chief designers explaining the features of the vehicle.

Since the video below is of mediocre quality, we've added a second clip at the bottom of the page, one that allows us to take a high-definition look at a Fi Exhaust-gifted McLaren 570S. Make sure you turn up the volume before reaching for those "play" buttons.



mclaren 570gt McLaren custom exhaust fi exhaust
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79