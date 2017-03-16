McLaren 720S Arrives in America, Gets Driven at Amelia Island

There's not a dull moment for supercar fans this year. After the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, we now have a brand new generation of McLaren supercar. And by that, we mean fresh from the ground up, not like the 650S.





Painted white and armed to the teeth in carbon fiber, the 720S looks like a land shark riding on the butterfly wings of the futere. But the price of this thing is frightening, to say the least. The 12C used to be really affordable, but Parker from Vehicle Virgins says that as seen here, its successor is about €380,000. Everywhere you look, there's some sort of custom body part that's as valuable as a Ford Fiesta.



Fans of classic hypercars could enjoy an



Still, the 720S is the supercar for the modern era. Its engine has been enlarged from 3.8 liters to 4.0L. It's still got twin turbochargers, but over 40% of the internals have been upgraded. The number to watch out for is not the power or torque (568 lb-ft), but the curb weight of 2,128 lbs. That's several hundred lbs under the rival Ferrari or Lamborghini numbers. The manufacturer cites a 0 to 60 time of just 2.8 seconds, a quarter-mile in 10.3, but we think it will completely humiliate a Veyron.



So without further ado, we bring you the Vlogception of McLaren videos: one vloger filming the other vloger, filming the other vloger. Enjoy and tell us if you think the 720S can dethrone Ferrari and Lamborghini.







