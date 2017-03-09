Track Pack McLaren 720S Goes All Racecar in This Extreme Rendering

autoevolution
9 Mar 2017
When it comes to aerodynamics, the McLaren 720S is the most extreme effort we've seen at the Geneva Motor Show. And that doesn't even have to do with the downforce values or the drag coefficient of the Woking beast.
Instead, the most impressive part of the way in which the 720S interacts with air has to do with the concealed nature of the Macca's aero. To be more precise, British engineers and designers went through a lot of effort to make sure most of the work happens beneath the skin.

From the scoop-involving eye sockets, through the channels found inside the doors, to the active rear wing, which resembles the longtail Le Mans profiles from back in the day, the 720S is very discreet, having also given up the traditional air intakes before the rear wheels.

Given the world wide web's passion for messing with supercars and hypercars, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a digital artist came up with a McLaren render that basically reverses the work of the British designers.

The 1s and 0s you see here comes from pixel wielder Khyzyl Saleem and, given some of his previous efforts, the one we have here can be considered... tame.

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, meet the Track Pack 720S. While still retaining the street-legal character of the new Super Series model, the machine we see here is ready for the time attack label.

It all starts up front, with a massive splitter that could easily terrify pessimistic pedestrians. Both the front and the rear fenders have been touched by the artist's pixel wand.

Perhaps the most extreme change can be found just aft of the engine compartment, where this Macca seems to pack both its factory wing and a custom one. The deep concave wheels rendered here come to complete the eye-catching treatment of the 720S.
