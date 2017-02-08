Widebody Rolls-Royce Wraith with Roof Box Rendered as Middle Finger to Tradition

Nowadays, widebody kits and ski roofs have almost become normal in the supercar accessory world, so you shouldn't be all that surprised to see such elements being fitted to a Rolls-Royce Wraith.





For instance, a little over one year ago, we showed you the world's first RR drift car. We're talking about a Silver Shadow raced by Boyzone's Shane Lynch. The machine still packs its factory 6.75-liter V8 and the same goes for its three-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the sedan has been gifted with drift-specific tech goodies, such as a hydraulic handbrake. And the We are, of course, talking about a rendering, one that comes from Khyzyl Saleem. The British artist seems determined in his quest for digital fun, as he explains on his Facebook page:"The see me Rolls-in, they hatiiiinn. I dislike the Wraith , but I still wanted to make one my own. I never aim to please everyone, as long as i'm happy with it, that's good enough for me haha. This was fun!"If anything, the color scheme featured on this Roller reminds us of a toy car, perhaps one built from LEGO. After all, the playful note of the render isn't too far from the vibe adults experience when getting together to try their hand at the plastic brick thing.You don't even need to be a purist to label this render as outlandish. However, before you point your finger at the said pixel wielder for taking things too far, you should know that not even the Spirit of Ecstasy is... safe these days.To be more precise, the ever-increasing need to custom vehicle expression means that Goodwood 's vehicles have now been included on the list of machines that are taken far, far away from their factory trim.For instance, a little over one year ago, we showed you the world's first RR drift car. We're talking about a Silver Shadow raced by Boyzone's Shane Lynch. The machine still packs its factory 6.75-liter V8 and the same goes for its three-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the sedan has been gifted with drift-specific tech goodies, such as a hydraulic handbrake. And the slip angles the retro Rolls delivers are as real as they get.