McLaren 720S Dominates Geneva with "Empty" Eye Sockets, Partially Hollow Doors

 
6 Mar 2017
We are now looking at the first photo of the McLaren 720S on the Geneva floor and the image above helps us get closer to the purpose of this Woking animal, namely having its way with airflow.
While McLaren will release the full details of the 650S sucessor tomorrow, the automaker has already let it slip that the newcomer will introduce aerodynamic moves that will revolutionize street cars.

Zoom in on this photo (lens tip to Magazin ProDriver CZ) as well as on the pic leaked last week and you'll start to understand what Woking has prepared for us.

The massive headlight sockets of the 720S are there to suck as much air as possible (the light clusters are slim LED units, so we're actually looking at intakes here), with this being channeled through the partially hollow doors (!) and eventually directed towards the complex rear deck with the help of a channel that continues the work of the doors.

Woking has already accustomed to inteligent active rear wings - so far, we've seen McLaren featuring units that made as little use of hydraulic energy as possible, also turning to airflow to bring them into the fully raised position.

The British automotive producer has also confirmed that the engine underneath the transparent cover we see here is a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

As for the cabin, we've seen the folding instrument cluster, which should helps us get over the inanimate shortcomings of a digital instrument cluster.

Since we talked active aerodynamics, we also have to mention the Nurburgring record. While McLaren may or may not wish to enter the sometimes-ridiculous battle for the ultimate Nordschleife numbers, the 720S could be quicker around the infamous German track than the Huracan Performante, which currently holds the title for the quickest production car lap.

Speaking of which, we'll return with a Geneva photo of the uber-Huracan soon.
