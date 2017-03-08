YouTuber Mr JWW Buys a McLaren 720S, McLaren Chief Designer Gives Him a Tour

With the 720S having shown McLaren's new face at the Geneva Motor Show, the orders have already started rolling in. For instance, YouTuber Mr JWW, who is not at his first
Woking machine, has acquired the British automaker's latest jewel, asking the brand's chief designer to offer us a walkthrough of the new Super Series machine at the Swiss event.
Rob Melville, the man who helms McLaren's styling efforts explains some of the supercar's features. For instance, many might wonder while a carmaker like McLaren, who believes in the form follows function principle, has turned to an overly extrovert move like the illuminated engine compartment.
As it turns out, the Brits came to the conclusion that the lowered engine wouldn't be as visible and since everybody wants to check out the heart of a supercar, the LEDs in the engine compartment were mandatory.
McLaren has gifted the 720S
with a dual character, so the supercar can be considerably cozier than the 650S during your daily driving activities, while becoming a sharper instrument on the track.
When it comes to the cabin, the company's design boss talks about the Scottish leather and the machined aluminum controls when describing the haptic side of the interior and it's worth noting that the British automaker has always paid close attention to this side of a vehicle, which might wrongfully appear as non-important to some.Time to drop a few numbers
The Brits improved both sides of the supercar's power-to-weight ratio. On the one hand, the 720S is 40 lbs lighter than the model it replaces, with its all-carbon tub also delivering a boost in terms of torsional rigidity.
On the other hand, the twin-turbo V8 heart of the McLaren
has gained 0.2 liters of displacement, with the 4.0-liter mill churning out 720 hp and 568 lb-ft.
Drag racing fans among you will be pleased to find out that the quarter-mile sprint time has dropped by 0.2s, with the 720S being able to complete the task in 10.3 seconds.
The mid-engined delight can play the 0 to 62 mph game in 2.9 seconds, while its top speed sits at a generous 212 mph.
You can check out the Geneva-dominating presence of the 720S in the live photos to your right.